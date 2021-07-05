5 What Would You Do With an Extra Thumb, Human?

This Mini Printer Fits in Your Palm and Can Even Print on Food and Skin

A handheld printer that fits in your palm and is controlled via your smartphone. You gotta love technology! The Tecbears printer can be used on any type of surface, including your skin, and has extremely high precision. 6 photos



Looking like a small box available in several colors, the handheld printer is equipped with an 850 mAh rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of continuous printing. Its cartridge lasts for approximately 2,500 prints.



The Tecbears printer is extremely versatile, allowing you to put your creativity at work. You can use the



It is controlled via the accompanying JTPrinter



The Tecbears



Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Tecbears mini printer managed to reach and even exceed its $5,000 goal. The device has raised almost $25,000 so far, with 25 days to go in the campaign.



The handheld printer can be yours for a pledge of $99. The estimated delivery date is August 2021.



