This Mildly Modified 2019 Honda CB1000R Looks and Sounds Downright Predatory

Turn on the engine and enjoy an ominous symphony of guttural rumbling, courtesy of that high-grade Akrapovic exhaust. 13 photos



Otherwise, this mean machine retains its stock specifications. Within its framework, the CB1000R carries a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four powerplant, which packs dual overhead camshafts, sixteen valves, and a compression ratio of 11.6:1. This nasty animal is connected to the rear 17-inch alloy hoop by means of a six-speed gearbox and an O-ring drive chain.



At about 10,500 screaming revs per minute, the engine is good for up to 143 untamed ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be supplied at 8,250 rpm. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a blistering top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).



The CB1000R sits on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up front and a premium monoshock at the rear, both of which hail from Showa’s range. Ample stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) floating discs and four-piston hydraulic calipers at the front, along with a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper down south. Finally, the Japanese gladiator weighs in at just 467 pounds (212 kg) on a full stomach.



Well, what if we told you this funky colossus could end up in your garage? This 2019 MY CB1000R is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed for another five days (until October 19, to be exact). At this time, the top bidder is offering $5,100 to get their hands on Honda's showstopper, but this amount doesn't quite meet the reserve.

