This Mazda Cosmo 21 Was the One They Should Have Built

The space-age-inspired Cosmo 21 prototype was built to be a rotary-powered sports car based on the Mazda Miata NB, and it was a magnificent piece of design - and a model Mazda should have built in numbers. 6 photos



And the 2002 Mazda Cosmo 21, a worthy successor to the 1967 Cosmo, went back into the archives and never took on the American retro revival.



The original



Released in two versions, the original Cosmo was powered by a 982 cc rotary engine that produced 110hp in the first iteration and 130hp in the second. The first of the cars were shipped with a four-speed manual transmission, while later versions were upgraded to a five-speed. These lovely little cars were capable of 115 mph (185 km/h) and 120 mph (193 km/h), respectively. These first-generation Eunos Cosmos went out of production in 1972 after just 1,176 were built.



For the prototype 21, power was provided by the



The interiors were jazzed up with top-grade upholstery and other slick materials but the dashboard retained a classic feel. The interior, in a two-tone black and white, offered quilted seats along with leather and suede accents.



