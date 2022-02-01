This Man Thought He Bought a Mint 7.3 Powerstroke Ford Super Duty, Until Disaster Struck

We've been following WatchJRGo on YouTube to tinker with what we believe is the world's cheapest C5 Corvette for the last week now. But that's not the only neat stuff going on in JR's shop. Far from it, in fact. His latest mid-90s Ford Superduty truck acquisition is a classic case in point.
JR had every reason to suspect he got a great deal on this 1995 Ford Super Duty dump-bed truck. After all, the 7.3 Powerstroke Diesel Ford Superduties are highly sought-after collector's items in good shape. As are just about any 90s diesel truck you can think of, for that matter.
The 7.3 Powerstroke engine appeared to be running strong, and the red leather interior, while torn and faded, could have been in worse shape. But all went downhill faster than we could say "Powerstroke," as soon as JR tried to turn on the headlamps. Upon which, nothing at all happened. It was soon clear everything from the headlamps, taillights, and hazards to the horn and interior lamps were all not working.
It was time to break out the power probe on the fuse box. At which point, JR found several faults just in the interior fuse box, let alone anything that may be wrong with something inside the auxiliary fuse box underneath the Ford's hood.
Inspection of the wiring under the steering column revealed a mass of electric spaghetti no worthwhile mechanic would have ever signed off on. With battery-sapping hardwired GPS devices, frayed wires, and mismanagement galore, it's something that must make a DIY guru like JR very sad inside.
JR spends the entirety of the next 20 minutes of the video undoing all the aftermarket nonsense that some clown mechanic decided would be a good idea. Lo and behold, once most of that was removed, things like the headlamps, interior dome lamps, and taillights all magically came back to life. Good on you, JR. You undid the mess of a class-A fool.
