This Luxurious Outdoor Haven Reveals a Sophisticated Take on Tiny Living

Meet the Merewether Studio, a sophisticated tiny house with an unusual square shape coupled with an asymmetric covered deck. All of this translates to an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience at the highest standards. It seems almost hard to believe that this is possible within the limits of a compact mobile house. Yet, it's the result of great design and craftsmanship, backed by the expertise of a reputable builder of conventional homes.
Alphaline Tiny Homes is, by far, one of the most ingenious and prolific companies in the world of Australian tiny living. The Alphaline creations continuously aim to innovate and break the boundaries of what is typically expected of tiny homes in terms of architecture and design. They could all be described as contemporary outdoor sanctuaries that blur the line between the inside and the outside. For contemporary minimalists, these are dream homes that combine the comfort and functionality of conventional houses with sophisticated, nature-oriented layouts.
The Merewether Studio is one of the newest Alphaline models, and it stands out due to its atypical square shape. It boasts a length and width of only 4.5 meters (14.7 feet) and a height of 3.3 meters (10.8 feet). Still, it feels anything but small or cramped, and that's thanks to the modern design with ample glazing. Although compact, the Merewether Studio seems to invite the natural surroundings inside through its oversized windows and fully open living spaces.
The extensive use of glass adds transparency, which also creates the illusion of vast open spaces. Every room inside this Studio is designed to connect to the outdoors. The bedroom has a magnificent view, and thanks to the glass wall, it seems much bigger. Some might even feel too immersed in nature, but that's the kind of experience that glamping pods aim to offer. This Studio on wheels isn't intended for permanent accommodation and it's certainly not traditional.
The Merewether is ideally suited as a luxurious Airbnb, backyard unit, or guest house with an extra oomph. It recreates the relaxed ambiance and glamorous aesthetic of an exotic resort within the limits of a compact tiny home. The kitchen also benefits from an oversized window, and the lounge is directly connected to the exterior deck. Even the bathroom features extensive glazing – it looks and feels like an outdoor shower in the middle of nature, with the added benefits of a conventional bathroom.
The vaulted ceiling also helps to visually enlarge the interior space and to amplify the natural luminosity. The smart placement of the glass windows and doors is not only good for enhancing the outdoor experience; it's also a natural way to keep the dwelling cool and breezy during the warmest days through extensive cross-ventilation.
Wooden accents scattered around add just the right amount of rustic beauty and homely comfort to keep the modern architecture from seeming too cold. Last but not least, the unusual design can also enhance flexibility. Future owners can get more creative with the final touches and they have more room to play compared to classic tiny home layouts.
The Alphaline tiny homes are built at a modern factory in Brendale, Queensland, which also includes a dedicated Color and Design Studio where future owners can select their custom features. Apart from the beautiful design, these tiny homes are built sustainably.
The steel for their engineered frame is 100% recyclable, and their manufacturing technologies produce almost no waste at all. These lightweight steel frames are also better equipped to withstand cyclonic conditions compared to traditional wooden structures. With its beautiful indoor/outdoor design and rugged structure, the Merewether Studio is an ideal option for temporary, affordable accommodation in harmony with the unique landscapes in Australia.
Another unusual feature is the huge covered deck with a triangular shape. The deck is a gorgeous outdoor space in itself, perfect for comfy lounging and even al-fresco dining year-round. Still, it also connects to the home's living area in order to create the perfect indoor/outdoor flow. The inside lounge naturally expands outside for a feeling of unobstructed spaciousness and a deeper connection with nature.
It must be wonderful to prepare meals in this Studio's open, L-shaped kitchen with a beautiful view. Elegant cupboards are strategically added both under the countertop and all the way up to the ceiling to maximize storage. In line with the square shape of the home, the living room area also boasts an L-shaped design with a coffee table in the corner and two comfy armchairs placed at an angle. The dining area connects to both the kitchen and the living area. It's placed in the middle, which gives it enough floor space for classic, elegant furniture, as well as a convenient distance from the main living spaces. Overall, the Merewether displays a balanced layout and a beautiful mix of openness and privacy. It seamlessly incorporates all the major elements of a comfortable home, including the basic appliances, and it embraces its natural surroundings like a modern glamping pod.
"The luxury of less" is an awesome slogan for the elegant Merewether Studio. This atypical design is perfect for outdoor lovers and contemporary minimalists who want to feel closer to nature without sacrificing comfort and elegance. The Merewether Studio is one of the tiny homes designed by bleuscape designs, available at Alphaline Tiny Homes. This Australian builder is a subsidiary of Alphaline Homes, a family-owned and operated business active in the conventional housing sector since 1990.
