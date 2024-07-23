This Luxurious Outdoor Haven Reveals a Sophisticated Take on Tiny Living

13 photos Photo: Alphaline Tiny Homes

Meet the Merewether Studio, a sophisticated tiny house with an unusual square shape coupled with an asymmetric covered deck. All of this translates to an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience at the highest standards. It seems almost hard to believe that this is possible within the limits of a compact mobile house. Yet, it's the result of great design and craftsmanship, backed by the expertise of a reputable builder of conventional homes.