This Low-Mileage 1979 Honda CB650 Was Hidden Away for the Last Four Decades

Less than 3,600 miles separate this magnificent entity from being labeled as brand-new.
Honda’s 1979 MY CB650 comes equipped with an air-cooled 627cc inline-four powerplant, which is mated to a five-speed transmission. The four-stroke engine packs a single overhead cam, two valves per cylinder head, and a quartet of 26 mm (one-inch) Keihin carburetors. By producing 63 hp at 9,000 rpm and 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) of torque at 8,000 spins, the mill enables its bearer to reach a top speed of 113 mph (182 kph).
The oomph travels to the rear 17-inch Comstar hoop by means of a chain final drive. On the other hand, stopping power hails from a single 275 mm (10.8 inches) brake disc up north and a traditional drum module at six o’clock. In terms of suspension, the CB650 packs center-axle coil spring forks at the front and dual shock absorbers from Showa down south.
When all the necessary fluids are added, Honda’s warrior will tip the scales at 485 pounds (220 kg), while its fuel capacity is rated at a healthy 4.7 gallons (18 liters). Moreover, the bike featured in this article’s photo gallery sports an assortment of youthful goodies, such as grippy Shinko tires, fresh spark plugs, and a modern battery.
Earlier this year, the creature’s front brake caliper, carbs, and forks have all been refurbished for good measure. This handsome piece of Japanese machinery has been kept in storage between 1981 and 2021, so its five-digit odometer shows a mere 3,600 miles (5,800 km). If this whole ordeal tickles your fancy, then what we’re about to tell you will definitely make your day!
The classic treasure is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you’ve got until tomorrow evening (October 27) to register your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website. At this time, you’d need around 2,500 freedom bucks to surpass the top bid, which is placed at a modest $2,350.
