This LiveWire S2 Mulholland Has So Much Wool It's More Alpaca Than Electric Bike

The world of custom motorcycles is a very diverse one, and at times, more often than we'd like, maybe, we come across builds so strange they really make a nasty impression on us. That's certainly what happens with the hard-to-understand S2 Mulholland we have here.

kWh

Photo: LiveWire

Photo: LiveWire

The S2 Mulholland is the most recent electric motorcycle in the LiveWire portfolio. It was presented in full in March this year, and it is described as the world's first electric cruiser. Whereas that may or may not be so, the two-wheeler certainly is an impressive engineering piece.The Mulholland is part of the S2 range alongside the Del Mar, which, at the time of its introduction, was LiveWire's first new model after the company was spun off by Harley-Davidson. The other model in the offering, the One, is simply a rebadged LiveWire bike Harley used to make in Milwaukee.The Mulholland cruiser is powered by a battery pack rated at 10.5. It can hold enough electricity to ensure the motorcycle has a range of 121 miles (194 km) in the city and 73 miles (117 km) on the highway.Those are not particularly impressive numbers, but they should take people to where they need to be. When the batteries almost run out of juice, they can be recharged from 20 percent to 80 percent capacity in anywhere between one hour and 18 minutes and almost six hours, depending on the chosen charging solution – the two-wheeler accepts both Level 1 or Level 2 chargers.The battery feeds an electric motor capable of delivering 84 horsepower and 194 ft-lb of torque. That's punchy enough to push the Mulholland from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.Ever since it introduced the bike four months ago, LiveWire said it is a shift in design that makes use of "sustainable materials in key components for the first time." What does that mean? Well, think of things like CAP Hemp bio-composite for the bodywork, recycled fishing nets for the radiator shroud and wiring caddies, and petroleum-free silicone for the seat.For all intents and purposes, alpaca wool is sustainable too. It can (and should, for the animals' wellbeing) be sheared off the skin of the camelid once a year. And it can be used for making a lot of things, but mostly clothing.For reasons that were not properly explained, the design and marketing guys and gals over at LiveWire decided to include alpaca wool in a custom project based on the S2 Mulholland. They don't call it wool but fur, and that informed the name of the custom project: enter the Furholland.The custom motorcycle is described as a grassroots creation that was inspired from the Indonesian, Japanese, and Southern California chopper scenes, a mixture of styles that, if you ask me, doesn't really do justice to the world's first-ever custom electric cruiser.When looked at sideways, the Furholland is not that different from the bike it is based on. It still uses the stock wheels, but for the purpose of this build, they were painted charcoal. The forks that support the front one are all polished and extended a bit, giving the motorcycle a slightly more stretched appearance.The headlight located between the forks is shielded by a custom billet housing, and above that there are polished aftermarket handlebars sitting on 2.5-inch risers with Biltwell grips and Pangea Speed mirrors on their ends.Unlike on the original Mulholland, the subframe pulled over the unmodified mechanical bits is polished, and it perfectly matches the stainless footrests for both the rider and the passenger.The bike is adorned here and there with elements and symbols that are meant to highlight its special nature. We've got a printed throttle housing, a LiveWire Skunkworks sticker to remind viewers of the project's origins over at Harley, and an Eat Me charge port cover.The defining element of the build is, naturally, the Peruvian alpaca wool with billet aluminum medallions pulled on top of the frame, forming the visible surface of the king and queen seat and stretching out all the way to the place where the fuel tank would have been.To these eyes, the design element makes the entire project look uselessly weird, although I do understand why LiveWire chose to do this: removing the wool top from the equation would have made the Furholland a basic Mulholland with so few modifications they could have probably been too easy to ignore.LiveWire does not say how much it spent on putting the ride together, but given how there are not that many modifications, and that alpaca wool of the finest quality sells for around $4 per ounce, it can't be too much over the $15,999 starting price of the base motorcycle.I think it's pretty obvious I personally don't like what LiveWire did to this ride, but that doesn't mean I don't look forward to what they have planned next. Who knows, maybe next time we get feathers...