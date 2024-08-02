This Little Gizmo Could Be the Secret That Unlocks In-Space Refueling

No one knows for sure, given how a good chunk of the satellites launched into space over the years were secret in nature, but estimates say there are some 9,900 of them orbiting our planet at the moment. Almost all of them will become space junk for a number of reasons, including the fact at some point they will run out of the little fuel they have on board to help them perform various maneuvers.
For some time now there is increasing talk of refueling satellites in orbit. Such an approach would not only extend the lives of these pieces of hardware, but would also significantly increase the scope of their missions, no matter what those are.
These refueling ideas are in various stages of development, but few of them are as advanced as the one imagined by a company called Dawn Aerospace.
You may be familiar with the name, as the young company (it was established in 2017) was recently in the news thanks to a rocket-powered spaceplane called Mk-II Aurora, That is a contraption that would eventually evolve into a space launch platform that could operate like an airplane, flying higher and faster than the SR-71 Blackbird to shoot stuff into orbit.
The other side of the Dawn business is developing new means of satellite propulsion. The company is already hard at work popularizing the use of nitrous-based propulsion systems instead of the hydrazine or hydrogen peroxide thrusters currently in use - in fact, it claims this fuel has become the fastest-growing hydrazine alternative in the space industry today.
One of the many advantages of such systems is that they don't need pumps to allow for propellant transfer. By using them, the only thing self-presurizing propellant needs to get moving from one tank to another is a temperature difference.
With that in mind Dawn is already in the process of making nitrous-based satellite propulsion systems for over 20 customers from around the world (their names have not been disclosed), and it rolls out roughly one such system per week.
It is the company's hopes that by the end of the decade there will be hundreds of these refuelable satellites in orbit. But how refuel them?
In order to assist with such operations Dawn Aerospace announced this week something called the Docking and Fluid Transfer (DFT) port. The hardware is intended for a propulsion system that goes by the name SatDrive, a technology meant for satellites weighing anywhere between 66 and 1,100 pounds (30 to 500 kg).
The DFT is meant as a replacement for the standard manual fill and drain valves that are currently used to load propellant into satellites here on Earth. It comes with a passive interface meant to ease in-space refueling, and it only adds 1.3 pounds (0.6 kg) of weight to a satellite.
The port can handle several types of pressurized propellants, including nitrous oxide, propene, and ethane. It is also equipped with power and data connections to make it easier to operate.
Not all the satellites Dawn is currently making for its customers will use the DFT, but many of them will, so the company intends to offer the solution, as standard on SatDrive propulsion systems that develop over ten kilonewtons, starting next year.
It's unclear at this point exactly how the DFT would help with that, but any solution is more than welcome. That's because until recently no one really cared what happens with the 9,900 satellites once they stop working.
The problem is so serious that space agencies have started developing programs for the removal of dead satellites from highly trafficked orbits. The DFT and other similar solutions could help, but they can't do it alone.
You see, dead satellites end up tumbling in unpredictable ways because of a wide range of factors, from the Earth's gravitational pull to eddy currents. So yes, a means to catch them is needed, but so is a method of calming them down to be snatched more easily.
European aerospace giant Airbus could have something up its sleeve, and it's called the Detumbler. It's a simple piece of hardware weighing just 100 grams that comprises a central rotor wheel and two magnets that generate corrective eddy currents and help stabilize the satellites.
These two mechanical gizmos, the DFT and Detumbler, are the heralds of a major change in the way we use satellites, and they come at just the right time: Earth is getting ready to make the Moon a second home, and from there we're just a couple of dreams away from colonizing Mars.
Another advantage would be the fact that nitrous thrusters are spark-ignited, and that means they could be subject to "near-infinite restarts and propellant throughput." On top of it all, satellites using this system could be refueled and reused almost indefinitely.
A side effect, if you will, of the port is that it could be used as a contact point for debris removal operations conducted in low Earth orbit. That's something that has started to be on the minds of several big players in the space industry, concerned by the increasingly crowded and chaotic space around our planet.
