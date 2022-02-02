This Lifelike Machine Is Touted as the Most Advanced Robotic Patient in the World

Described as the most advanced patient simulator in the world, this humanoid robot is as complex and useful as it is creepy-looking. Its purpose is to help those in the healthcare system, offering them a new, hands-on training experience.
Developed by U.S.-based company Gaumard, which has more than 75 years of simulation experience backing it up, the so-called HAL S5301 is one jaw-dropping piece of machinery, literally and figuratively. It is the latest robot in the manufacturer’s lineup and it is engineered in a way that blurs the lines between real life and simulation, as explained by Gaumard.
What that means is that the robot is capable of mimicking the most human expressions, symptoms, and movement. This humanoid is capable of carrying a conversation and sharing its ailments. Not just that, but over time, it gets smarter, thanks to its advanced AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms.
The HAL S5301 has lifelike motor skills and can simulate realistic traumatic brain injuries and strokes, with all their specificities, including facial drooping, the typical arm movement, and so on.
It comes with advanced anatomy features in terms of cardiac, respiratory, vascular physiology, allowing doctors and students to monitor its vital signs and supports a wide variety of real mechanical ventilators, sensors, and defibrillators.
HAL simulators were introduced almost 20 years ago, when the first HAL model was launched by the company. Gaumard has several other simulators in its product catalog, including newborns, premature infants, toddlers, maternal and neonatal care patient simulators, and more. Some of them are just body parts and others are full-body patients. Prices go as high as $20,000, depending on how complex the robotic simulator is.
The HAL S5301 was revealed in January and its price hasn’t been disclosed yet. But Gaumard does specify it will become available starting this spring and encourages those who are interested in it to sign up on its website for updates.
