This LED Board Wants to Be the Voice of Your Car, Lets You Communicate With Other Drivers

The Emodis car system consists of an LED board that goes on the rear window of your car, a mobile app , and small remote control.There are a few simple steps to using this LED -based communication system and the first one is to install the board on your car. A 6.5 ft (2 m)-long cable is included in the package, and you have to use it to connect the board to an electric socket in your vehicle. All that’s left then is for you to download the Emodis app on your phone. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.3A Production’s automotive board comes with a Bluetooth connection and you can create custom messages to be displayed on the screen, in colored LED lights. You can create your text in the app or use one of the four presets included, with some common messages you might need to share with other drivers: Student (learner driver), Emergency, Baby on board, Taxi.There’s also an integrated microphone, a library with dozens of visual and sound effects (an equalizer that works via the microphone). The app allows you to create any kind of text you want and have it displayed in a variety of patterns, depending on the preset you choose.A small remote control is also part of the Emodis kit, an essential component that makes sure you don’t get distracted while you are driving. It has four buttons linked to the app and you can use it to activate a message, control the brightness of the board, turn it on and off.Right now, the Emodis automotive LED board is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and there are 22 more days to go. If the campaign proves successful, you can get the LED board for a pledge of approximately $150 (€128). However, this is just a Super Early Bird offer, meaning the product is 41 percent off, so you should hurry. The estimated delivery date for the Emodis system is January 2022.