This Lancer Evolution X with a Full iPad Makes Apple CarPlay Look Ridiculous

Choosing between Android and iPhone is most often just a subjective decision, and the same thing is valid when deciding which system you want to power your driving experience as well.
In most of the cases, however, the choice comes down to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both of which come with a series of limitations of their own, many of them caused by the smartphone-powered concept.
Those who don’t want to make any kind of compromise in terms of apps typically go for a full Android head unit, which in addition to navigation and music apps also available on Android Auto, also gets access to pretty much every single item that’s listed for download in the Google Play Store.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone’s picking Google’s operating system though, and Android fanboys won’t be happy with what this Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X owner did on his car.
The Android head unit that was installed on the Evo X was replaced with a full iPad installed by the engineers over at Soundman Car Audio, who also modified the console for seamless integration.
“This is a customer dash mod that I recently completed. The customer sent us his Lancer Android screen because he was unhappy with its performance. I grafted a Soundman iPad PRO 11" dash kit in place of the android touch screen. The result is fantastic! The customer can now dock and undock his 11" iPad pro into the dash of his Lancer Evolution X!” the description of the video reveals.
The best of all is that the iPad Pro isn’t locked to the dash, but the driver can always remove it and carry the device around. In other words, if you do most of your work on the iPad and this is mostly your main digital companion, such a dash mod means you don’t have to let it go when getting behind the wheel.
