This Lamborghini Gallardo Hides a Twin-Turbo Secret, Costs the Equivalent of a New Huracan

We haven’t heard the Lamborghini Gallardo name in a while, but the Huracan’s predecessor is still an exciting supercar almost two decades after production commenced.
It’s even more jaw-dropping in the custom specification signed by Underground Racing, like the white example pictured in our gallery, which happens to be for sale.
Now, as we already mentioned, it costs about as much as a new base Huracan, but unlike its successor, it boasts a jaw-dropping output. On 93-octane fuel, it enjoys a massive 1,000 horsepower at the wheels (!), and if you decide to put race gas in the tank, then it will boast in excess of 1,500 whp.
As this build has involved Underground Racing, it’s clear that the Gallardo in question sports a twin-turbo conversion. Not only that, but it has numerous other modifications and new parts, from the custom stainless steel exhaust system, K&N air filters, heat shield, air/water intercooler system, ice water reservoir, and crankcase ventilation, to the custom reverse dish race pistons, oil rail support, main and rod bearings, and reinforced transmission to help it cope with the extra oomph.
A new engine management system ensures that everything functions accordingly, turning this rather old Lambo into a true hypercar. The vehicle started life as a Superleggera, meaning that the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine produced 562 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque at the crank. It had a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed and could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. Needless to say that with the upgrades up and running, it is a totally different beast.
The supercar is said to be in stock at Underground Racing, with 11,883 miles (19,124 km) under its belt, and comes with a buy-it-now price of $225,000. You can check out the ad here, and see what else they did to it, after exploring the pics in our gallery above.
