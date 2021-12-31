This Lamborghini Gallardo Hides a Twin-Turbo Secret, Costs the Equivalent of a New Huracan

More on this:

1 Rare Manual Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera and LP640: Punchy and Full of Character

2 Would You Buy This Lamborghini Gallardo For $35,000 Despite Its Sordid Past?

3 Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for Sale, Do You Really Need Both Kidneys?

4 1,750 HP Lamborghini Gallardo Takes Forever to Hit 62 MPH, Nails 225 MPH Run

5 2,000 HP Gallardo Is Not Your Average Twin-Turbo Lamborghini, Goes Drag Racing