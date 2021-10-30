This Killing Machine Defied the Odds and Became the Backbone of the German Air Force

With its constant updates, the Bf-109 remained competitive until the end of WWII. First, let's clarify the airplane designation. According to Luftwaffe (German Air Force in WWII) historians, the Bf reference was used for Bf-109B through D. Starting with the E versions, the official name was Me. Although, the manufacturer didn't bother to change the stamps used for the earlier models, and thus they appeared with the Bf lettering on them. But from the E versions on, the official name was Me-109.
In 1934, the Air Ministry launched a call for a new generation of aircraft. Herman Goering, the Aviation Minister and former ace pilot, announced Emil Messerschmitt about the idea of a "single-engine, low wing, high-speed courier aircraft." The plane manufacturer understood it was about a warbird and quickly reacted. He already had the Bf-108 Taifun in production, which was the base for the 109. But Messerschmitt installed a 675 hp Rolls-Royce Kestrel engine for testing. Only in October 1935 did the plane manufacturer finally fit the 610 hp Jumo 210A.
The overall construction of the Messerschmitt Bf-109, and later the Me-109, relied on a small aircraft with a 32.45 ft (9.85 m) wingspan, a 28.1 ft (8.55 m) long and 8 ft (2.45 m) height. Later versions, such as the G-6, were slightly longer. However, the airframe was so well designed that even if it started with a less than 700 hp powerplant, it remained the same even in later versions, which featured the mighty 1,475 hp Daimler-Benz DB 605AM powerplant. Moreover, a water-methanol injection system allowed the pilot to increase the engine power up to 2,000 hp for about a minute.
During the Battle of Britain in 1940, Luftwaffe used mostly the Me-109E (Emil). It was there where it met the Royal Air Force. While it proved to be more successful against the Supermarine Spitfire at lower altitudes, it was outpaced on higher levels. Thus, the German pilots were targeted from above, and they couldn't defend too well. They had to rely on the earlier versions of the FW-190 for that, which in return were weaker on lower altitudes. Moreover, due to their small fuel tanks, they couldn't stay in a battle longer than 20-30 minutes, or the pilots couldn't make their way back over the English Channel. Those flaws were partially corrected with a new version, the Me-109F.
Nowadays, there are only a few Me-109 aircraft in the world in private or museum custody. Some others might still want to be rescued from lakes or forests where they crashed-landed. During WWII, this aircraft was credited with more aerial kills than any other plane. The kill ratio was huge and climbed up to 21:1. But then, that ratio started to crumble. A new warbird entered the game: P51D Mustang. But, that's another story, for another time.
