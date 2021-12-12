This Junkyard Filled With Classic Muscle Cars Will Make You Sad

Can't stand seeing classic muscle cars go to waste? Well, here's a junkyard video that will make you sad. Or at least make you want to adopt a few of them as restoration projects.
If this place looks familiar it's because we've seen it before. But the first video didn't include all of the muscle cars abandoned here. So, after seeing a couple of cool Mopars and GMs, here's the rest of the Plymouths, Dodges, and Chevrolets that are resting their bones in this junkyard.
The video kicks off with a trio of Mopars. There's a blue 1971 Plymouth Satellite, which isn't necessarily rare, but the yellow 1971 GTX next to it is a muscle car that you won't see very often.
Finished in a bright shade of Curious Yellow when it left the factory, this GTX packs a massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 under the hood. Yeah, it's not powered by the mighty and highly desirable 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi, but the 440 was no slouch at 370 horsepower.
1971 was also the final year for the GTX, which was discontinued when emission restrictions hit the U.S. car industry. And due to rising insurance rates, the GTX wasn't very popular that year, with fewer than 3,000 units built.
As a result, these cars are quite expensive. While examples in Fair condition fetch as much as $100,000, Concours-ready units well set you back more than $250,000. A good reason to see this GTX get a second chance at life, right?
As a brief reminder, the GTX was a short-lived nameplate that Plymouth built only from 1966 to 1971, Based on the Belvedere, it was the range-topping version of the company's B-body intermediates.
The footage shows a few more derelict Mopars, including a Dodge Dart Swinger and a Dart GT. The Swinger features a not-so-common four-speed manual gearbox. The other one is a late 1960s Satellite.
The place is also packed with quite a few GMs, including a 1967 Camaro and a pair of its second-generation siblings. There's also a Pontiac Firebird and an Oldsmobile Cutlass, both proud representatives of the golden muscle car era. At least when they were still running and road-worthy.
As far as Fords go, the video documents a 1969 Torino, definitely a cool-looking car, and a first-generation Mustang. The latter features a slant-six engine, so it's not exactly a muscle car, but it's finished in purple. That's a rather exotic color for a first-gen Mustang, but it might not be its original hue.
Sadly, there's a big chance that none of these cars will be saved anytime soon. But hopefully, some of them will donate parts to projects that will eventually spawn restored classics. If you had the means, which one would you save? I'd definitely go for the yellow GTX.
