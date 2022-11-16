This Is Your Chance to Try Out Android Auto Coolwalk Right Now

Google has quietly started the rollout of the highly anticipated Coolwalk update a few days ago, but contrary to the original expectations, the whole thing is only happening as part of the Android Auto beta program.
In other words, production devices out there (where the stable version of Android Auto is installed) aren’t getting Coolwalk, as Google needs more time to polish the experience with this new feature. Right now, it looks like Coolwalk will go live for everybody at some point in 2023.
In the meantime, only users who are part of the beta program can try out Coolwalk, and of course, many rushed to register just to make sure they get a chance to take this new feature for a spin.
Unfortunately, the program was already full, so becoming a beta tester and therefore getting your hands on Coolwalk wasn’t possible.
A few hours ago, however, Google started sending out notifications that the Android Auto beta program is once again open, so users can become a part of the testing effort with just a few clicks. The beta program seems to have free spots in most large regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
All you need to do to enter the program is to go to this opt-in page, click “Become a tester,” and then head over to the Google Play Store to install the latest beta build of Android Auto.
Worth knowing, however, is that Coolwalk wouldn’t become available instantly. Google uses a server-side update in this regard, so after installing the most recent beta version of Android Auto available in the program, you may have to wait a little bit until Coolwalk shows up. The process takes place gradually, so it’s impossible to tell precisely how long it’d take for Google to activate Coolwalk on all beta devices enrolled in the program.
In the meantime, only users who are part of the beta program can try out Coolwalk, and of course, many rushed to register just to make sure they get a chance to take this new feature for a spin.
Unfortunately, the program was already full, so becoming a beta tester and therefore getting your hands on Coolwalk wasn’t possible.
A few hours ago, however, Google started sending out notifications that the Android Auto beta program is once again open, so users can become a part of the testing effort with just a few clicks. The beta program seems to have free spots in most large regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
All you need to do to enter the program is to go to this opt-in page, click “Become a tester,” and then head over to the Google Play Store to install the latest beta build of Android Auto.
Worth knowing, however, is that Coolwalk wouldn’t become available instantly. Google uses a server-side update in this regard, so after installing the most recent beta version of Android Auto available in the program, you may have to wait a little bit until Coolwalk shows up. The process takes place gradually, so it’s impossible to tell precisely how long it’d take for Google to activate Coolwalk on all beta devices enrolled in the program.