This Is Your Chance to Get the World's Best Android Auto Wireless Adapter Much Cheaper

I don't know about you, but the extra convenience brought by wireless connections has made cables forbidden in my cars, especially on short journeys where I don't even have to pull my phone from my pocket or backpack.
In the Android Auto world, a wireless connection comes with another (unfortunate) benefit: you eliminate the likelihood of problems caused by cables, and anyone who has used Google's phone mirroring system for more than a few days knows how important this is. Cables are a major culprit of connection issues, so going wireless should theoretically help achieve a more stable and reliable connection when running Android Auto.
Not all cars come with Android Auto wireless, but almost all can get a no-cord experience with an adapter. AAWireless invented this product category, and Motorola's MA1 made it more mainstream. The latter appears to be out of stock on Amazon – and many people believe that it's gone for good; I contacted the company and am waiting for clarification – while the first is now available with a major price cut.
AAWireless typically carries a $75 price tag in the United States, but the device has received several discounts lately, including on Father's Day and on Prime Day. This price cut brings it down to $64.99, which means you get a 13% discount if you buy it today.
This makes sense, considering AAWireless 2.0 is projected to launch this year, but it's important to take this scenario with a pinch of salt, considering no announcement has been made.
The second-generation AAWireless will come with one major feature upgrade. It will support CarPlay, meaning that Apple users who want to upgrade their wired connection to a wireless experience can use the device for this transition like their Android siblings. AAWireless already supports CarPlay in the beta stage, but once the new model goes live, all users will get the new functionality in the production phase.
Regarding MA1, it's unclear why the device is no longer available for purchase, but what we know is that Motorola isn't working on a second-generation model. The MA1 came to be as a surprising product backed by Google, and the search giant is unlikely to get involved in the development of an adapter aimed at Apple users.
The AAWireless discount is still available as we speak, but it's unclear how long it'll be available, so you'd better hurry if you want to get the world's top Android Auto wireless adapter at this discounted price. The device sells on Amazon with next-day delivery.
It's unclear why AAWireless gets another discount so fast after Prime Day, but some people seem to believe that the parent company is trying to clear out stocks ahead of the introduction of the second-generation model.
