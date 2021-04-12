This Is Where Future Rimac Hypercars Will Come From

4 Rimac Showcases the C_Two Once Again In Geneva

Rimac Automobili revealed for the first time its new campus home in Croatia. The new headquarters will be built on Zagreb's outskirts thanks to an investment of over 200 million euros ($238 million). 19 photos



The campus' size does not disappoint, as it includes no less than 200,000 square meters worth of space. The site will contain a hypercar assembly line, a paint shop, and a showroom. The architects took inspiration for the design from several sources, including the shape and movement of Rimec's hypercar,



Located just outside Croatia's capital city, Zagreb, the Rimac headquarters also takes cues from the surroundings. Half of the factory will be represented by a high-volume production area, but the facility's core element is the R&D (Research and Development) area, where the designing, producing, and testing will take place. The R&D will be incorporated into two atriums surrounded by the forest, and it will overlook the castle and the lake.



Another central element of the complex will be the restaurant, where staff will come together. Mapped out as the production team's meeting point, the layout tends toward an open space for everyone that will enter the campus, including visitors.



The facility will have a racetrack that goes around the property, where drifting is a fun option. Different amenities like a museum, gym and shops and a small village where visitors can find accommodation will be available. The building was structured in a way that it would blend with the landscape, striking for an environmentally friendly design.



The new location's construction is expected to begin by the end of the year, and completion is planned for 2023.



