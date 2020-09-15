This Is What Work-from-Home Drag Racing Looks like: 911 Turbo S Vs. Huracan EVO

Yes, yes, we know, the whole social distancing thing doesn't apply to drag racing since the drivers are isolated in their vehicles anyway, but if the cars themselves were to get infected (what? people give them names, so it's not impossible), this is what drag racing would look like.
A split-screen showing the two cars side by side even though they might as well be on two different continents, relying on the telemetry equipment to register their performance and determine the winner. It's not that much different from the way we do things right now if you think about it.
Regardless of how you race, though, one thing always remains true: the Porsche 992 Turbo S wins. The phenomenal new turbocharged 911 seems to sweep the floor clean with its opponents no matter what their name might be, and the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder EVO makes no exception.
Despite the perceived gap between the two, they are pretty evenly matched. The Porsche 911 Turbo S has taken the "supercar killer" mantle from the Nissan GT-R and is wearing it with pride and, above all, supreme success. Its 3.8-liter bi-turbo flat-six, PDK double-clutch transmission, and all-wheel-drive system are proving to be the perfect combination to cause upset among the industry's finest.
The Lamborghini isn't exactly slow itself, though the coupe version of the Huracan Evo would have made more sense. Would it have been enough to win the race? According to the paper, probably not. The Porsche has an official 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds, whereas the hardtop EVO gets 2.9 seconds; the Spyder adds 0.2 seconds on top of that.
The field data looks somewhat different and puts the Italian convertible supercar in a very favorable light. The Spyder managed to reach the target speed of 62 mph in just 2.94 seconds, a full 0.1 quicker than the official value. That's the sort of thing Porsches usually do. However, the 911 Turbo S very uncharacteristically registered a time that is 0.16 seconds worse than advertised.
Even so, it managed to beat the EVO in every challenge: 0-62 mph, 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h), quarter mile, 0-150 mph (0-250 km/h), and even 0-186 mph (0-300 km/h, a speed which the EVO couldn't even reach, though that might have been down to the Autobahn traffic rather than any mechanical limitations since it has a top speed rated at 202 mph - 325 km/h).
