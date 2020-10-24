This Is What the Lexus LFA Would Look Like as a 2021 Supercar

Using Google Assistant Could Soon Get a Lot Easier, Including on Android Auto

The Lexus LFA was not received well at first due to its high price. However, it's now way more collectible than most Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars from that era, provoking many to wonder about a possible successor. 1 photo



Many rumors and reports out of Japan claimed the LFA would re-enter production. The last one we can recall stated that Lexus still has the tooling in place and that it would just make a speedster or roadster on the old platform.There were even mysterious prototypes that had resumed testing at the Nurburgring, but Lexus now appears to have shifted its attention elsewhere. The equally exciting LC F project may have been scrapped , along with all hope of seeing a twin-turbo V8 put into production.At the same time, Lexus appears to be focused on the electric cars of the future and real money-makers like the NX and a 3-row crossover . We don't think the LFA fits into this picture, and a rendering is thus the perfect way to celebrate its existence.YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey decided to create one of his usual modernized cars, taking the LFA and bringing it up to 2021 standards. This is especially interesting when you consider how many features Lexus has added to its cars in the past ten years.The end result resembles the LC, which is no bad thing, considering that's one of the most beautiful sports cars sold today. The rendering has the modern spindle grille and LED projectors on top of asupercar body with exotic proportions.Nice appearances are one thing, but a modernized LFA would still need some kind of headline-grabbing detail to justify its existence. For the old car, this was the naturally-aspirated engine that sounded like nothing else on the road. Using hybrid technology wouldn't set it apart from an NSX or upcoming Ferraris. Instead, we'd like a new version of the Toyota GZ V12 engine, fitted with twin turbos.