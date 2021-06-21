This Is What the 2022 Buick Enclave Could Have Looked Like According to GM

5 Virginia Auto Dealership Gives Away Buick Enclave to Single Mom on Black Friday

The Buick Enclave is a curious thing. Its spacious and reasonably well equipped, but people still prefer alternatives such as the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia or the Toyota Highlander, which are now considerably cheaper to purchase. 6 photos



The second-generation Enclave went on sale in 2017 as a 2018MY car, utilizing GM’s C1XX platform, just like the Acadia, Traverse, Blazer and of course, the Chinese market Enclave. Earlier this year, Buick introduced an



The carmaker reiterated that it’s targeting premium SUV buyers with the updated Enclave, but in order to be successful in this segment, you need shorter life cycles so as to keep up with the competition. The first-generation Enclave was in production for nearly a decade, while this newer model has been with us since 2017 and there’s no sign of a third-gen model.



This brings us to these renderings by Geoffrey Richmond, Buick’s Senior Exterior Designer. He’s been with the company since February 2017 according to his Linkedin profile, but since the second-gen Enclave went into production that very same year, it means its design had to have been approved years in advance.



Now, if Richmond could have had a say in the design back when Enclave development was still in its infancy, then we may have ended up with a



Everything you see pertaining to the front fascia looks much sharper than the current design, and the profile a lot less dull. Sure, these types of sketches will often feature exaggerated proportions, but it’s the design language that we find most appealing, and not necessarily its application. The rear meanwhile is a bit Jaguar F-Pacey, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.



You can also see a cool interior sketch for the Enclave below, or if you rummage through the gallery. This one was penned by Taylor Manilow, another designer.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign)