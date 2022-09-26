This Is What It Takes to Replace a Driveway if It Looks Like This, and What It Costs

If you live in a house instead of an apartment building, you probably have a driveway. As is the case with everything that was built many years ago, the passage of time will leave its mark. Now, some driveways are more famous than others, and the first one we can think of is that of the “Toretto house” in Fast and Furious, but here is one that is only known on the internet – ChrisFix's driveway.

6 photos