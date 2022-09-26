This Is What It Takes to Replace a Driveway if It Looks Like This, and What It Costs

If you live in a house instead of an apartment building, you probably have a driveway. As is the case with everything that was built many years ago, the passage of time will leave its mark. Now, some driveways are more famous than others, and the first one we can think of is that of the “Toretto house” in Fast and Furious, but here is one that is only known on the internet – ChrisFix's driveway.
The American YouTuber got tired of seeing his driveway crumble and decided to act. The driveway in front of his parents' house is also his studio and workplace, so he cannot leave it to crumble away. Moreover, his jack stands need a solid base underneath them, so it was also a safety hazard. The latter part is more important than the image aspect, but how your workplace looks is not something to be neglected.
In case you are not familiar with ChrisFix, his upload schedule from up until a few months ago may lead you to believe that whenever he is not editing a video, he is filming one in that driveway, and having it crumble is not the kind of look that he wanted to have.
You may know ChrisFix for his trademark “How to Super Clean your...” videos, so you would expect his driveway to match the cleanliness of his vehicles. Unlike a project that involves vehicles or home repairs, Chris decided to let a dedicated team of professionals in charge of this one.
While fixing bits of his driveway was not entirely impossible to do solo, tearing it out and repaving it can only be done by a specialized team. It took them almost a workday to complete the job, and the cost was not something to be neglected, $6,000 for a driveway may sound like a lot of money, but you can park six vehicles there.
If he had attempted the DIY route on this as well, he would have had to rent machinery for the job, and some of those machines cannot be operated single-handedly. This is not a challenge, mind you, do not attempt to fix your driveway alone just to prove a point. Remember that you cannot park your vehicles on the refreshed driveway for at least a week after it is done.
In case you are not familiar with ChrisFix, his upload schedule from up until a few months ago may lead you to believe that whenever he is not editing a video, he is filming one in that driveway, and having it crumble is not the kind of look that he wanted to have.
You may know ChrisFix for his trademark “How to Super Clean your...” videos, so you would expect his driveway to match the cleanliness of his vehicles. Unlike a project that involves vehicles or home repairs, Chris decided to let a dedicated team of professionals in charge of this one.
While fixing bits of his driveway was not entirely impossible to do solo, tearing it out and repaving it can only be done by a specialized team. It took them almost a workday to complete the job, and the cost was not something to be neglected, $6,000 for a driveway may sound like a lot of money, but you can park six vehicles there.
If he had attempted the DIY route on this as well, he would have had to rent machinery for the job, and some of those machines cannot be operated single-handedly. This is not a challenge, mind you, do not attempt to fix your driveway alone just to prove a point. Remember that you cannot park your vehicles on the refreshed driveway for at least a week after it is done.