This Is What Happens When a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Prays to the Donk God

The donk spirit has possessed countless vehicles over the years, regardless of whether they're 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impalas or Caprices. You know, the only rides that, when fitted with the right parts like large alloys sprinkled with flashy paints and lively cockpits, can be called donks.
However, these two models from that generation aren't the only ones that the average Joe mistakes for donks. Pretty much every other ride equipped with oversized wheels and a flashy wrap or a paint finish is called a donk these days. Still, as stated above, that only applies to the said Caprice and Impala. And certainly not a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Nevertheless, no one has called this vehicle a donk in the comments section on 412donklife's Instagram post that we shared at the bottom of this article. Most web surfers said it's pure fire, and almost everyone, including us, agrees it is one sick build. Hey, after all, we don't see such a project every day now, do we?
The American super SUV, which is part of the previous generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, kind of sends Subaru vibes due to the blue paint finish and gold alloys. The former covers every body panel, with the rest of the exterior featuring zero chrome trim and smoked headlamps for a more menacing look. Darkened windows are also on deck.
The ginormous wheels were wrapped in rubber band tires to fit under the arches. The fenders were upgraded, and this Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk boasts a more muscular presence. It has broad shoulders, a fat apron, a multi-fin diffuser, and looks ready to take a swing at any stock super SUV out there, including the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue, two of the hottest in this class.
Overall, we can totally support this project, especially if it would be for a car show. However, as you have likely guessed by now, this Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is as fake as the steroid shots that were virtually injected in it. The beastly American ride calls Fantasy Land home and was shared on social media not long ago by the quoted account.
So, if you had to choose between keeping your Trackhawk in OEM condition and tuning it, what would you do? Hopefully, oversized alloys wouldn't be on the list, but a power boost would.
Mind you, it's the gold alloys that truly make a difference here. They have an intricate pattern with the occasional Y-spoke design and sport Forgiato center caps, thus telling us which wheel maker's portfolio they came from. We don't know the exact size, yet if we were to guess, we'd say they probably measure around 30 inches or so in diameter. Thus, they're truly big boys.
