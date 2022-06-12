This Is What Airmen See When They Look Out the Office Window

Depending on our status in society, a quick look out the window of our place of work could end up showing a number of things. One could be pleased to see some beautiful park, with alleyways and lakes, others could enjoy some momentous vista of the city they live in, while others, most of us, actually, probably only get to see other office buildings, with equally as unfortunate people staring back from their respective windows.
For a very few lucky ones, the people who decided a career in the Air Force is the way to go, looking out the office window reveals a cotton candy landscape, birds at eye-level, and even the curvature of our planet. Oh, and the most modern of aircraft, flying at times within throwing distance.
We civilians generally feel that being a soldier must be a tough job. It probably is, but rest assured it has its share of rewards, and the scenery these guys are treated to probably makes it at the top of the dreamers’ list.
Just have a quick look at the main image of this piece. It shows an incredibly white ocean of clouds over Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, turning blue as it meets the sky way into the distance.
Two airmen, deployed with the Fourth Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS), sit on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III, their version of an office window, while another plane of this type is seen flying some distance away. An office view to beat them all, some would say…
As for what the CTCS does, they are supposed to provide “Department of Defense and joint leaders with a directed imagery capability in support of strategic, operational and planning requirements during wartime operations, worldwide crises, contingencies, joint exercises and humanitarian operations,” as per the USAF’s official description.
