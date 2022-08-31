This Is What Adding Weight Does to Your Vehicle's Performance, In Case You Didn't Know

We all know that the weight of a vehicle affects its performance, and this is true regardless of how much power its engine has. The problem does become more severe with vehicles that do not have that much power, to begin with, as those will have to struggle in certain situations. However, all vehicles will suffer from decreased braking performance with more weight involved.
The vehicles that are usually the most affected by an increase in weight are those with naturally aspirated engines, as they will struggle when they have reached their maximum passenger and luggage capacity. Since you can count the number of vehicles offered in such a configuration using your fingers and not run out, those that have downsized engines have taken that role.
Mat Watson from carwow has taken his colleagues with him on a test of the Dacia Jogger, which comes with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that only has one liter of displacement to its name. It can carry more adults than a Sandero, while also having a large trunk to go along, which makes it the perfect candidate for such a test.
There are not that many vehicles that can carry seven people on board, and the Jogger does it at the most affordable price in the class. The difference is so great in its favor that it is unrivaled in value, if that is what you are looking for.
The check starts with an 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration, which is then turned into a quarter-mile (402-meter) challenge. Having the base figures in tow, Mat then invites his colleagues to join the fun. As you will observe, once you have several people on board, you are bound to see different figures, but the difference may surprise you.
With that in mind, be sure to take a look at the full test, including the braking and the handling bits, not just all-out acceleration challenges. Once you realize that the vehicle is not meant for racing or anything like that, you should be fine.
