This Is the World's Quickest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Down the Quarter-Mile, Supposedly

A new-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was filmed at the Mod Nationals in Georgia doing a mind-bending quarter-mile run, and becoming the quickest of its kind (2020+), allegedly.
The muscle car, which has the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the numerous Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger in its sights, posted a very impressive 8.239 seconds at the end of the run, with a 167.95 mph (270.29 kph) exit speed. Its rival, on the other hand, an older 'Stang, was no match for it, as it did 11.326 seconds, at 123.73 mph (199.12 kph).
We know what you’re probably thinking, that it has received a lot of work under the hood, and you are definitely not wrong, because according to the video that you are about to watch, it has a twin-turbo setup. The trickery has likely unleashed a four-digit output, which, in theory, allows it to take on some of the quickest vehicles on the planet.
To better put this Mustang Shelby GT500’s quarter-mile time into perspective, we will remind you that the Tesla Model S Plaid did it in a hair over the 9-second mark, with a 154.10 mph (248 kph) exit speed. The electric hyper sedan lost its crown to the 1,914-hp Rimac Nevera, which can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in a neck-snapping 1.85 seconds, as it posted 8.582 seconds, at 167.51 mph (269.58 mph).
Now, before moving on to the clip that is a little over one minute long, we will remind you that the stock Mustang Shelby GT500 is a 10-second car without any outside intervention. It can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds, and doesn’t break the bank either, as it has an MSRP of $72,900. Power is supplied by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that pumps out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.
