This Is the Stunning Hyundai Elantra N Line in First Official Images

The Hyundai Elantra is one of the freshest cars on the lot, and one of the very few to have been unveiled during the troubled 2020. Shown in March 2020 at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, the car comes with a new platform, and for the first time with a hybrid powertrain.
But no detail about the new Elantra is as exciting as the N Line bit. That’s right, the new Elantra is getting the sportier Hyundai treatment for the first time, with the goal of serving as an entry point for customers in the world of the South Koreans’ performance oriented N brand.
We’ve already seen a camouflaged Elantra N Line doing the rounds on a track somewhere, but that was the heavily camouflaged version of the car. The official release date is still an unknown, but at least now we are getting some idea of what to expect from this flavor of the sedan.
Hyundai let loose this week a bunch of renderings showing the car without camouflage, and we must say it’s a sight for sore, locked-down eyes.
With the images came a bunch of minor details, such as the fact that the car will boast single twin exhausts, side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels. We also see it appearing a tad lower and wider than the stock variant thanks to some smart play with the new body elements.
“Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price,” said in a statement Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”
Hyundai did not say anything about powertrain upgrades, but we hear the chassis will get an upgrade of sorts. Engine wise, the stock Elantra relies on a single ICE engine (2.0-liter good for 147 hp and 132 lb.-ft. of torque) and the hybrid that pairs a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine to a permanent-magnet electric motor good for 32 kW and a lithium battery pack with a capacity of 1.32 kWh (139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque).
We expect more info on the beefed up Elenatra to surface in the coming weeks. It the meantime, you can have a look at it both in the gallery above and in the video attached below this text.
