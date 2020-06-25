This Is the Nissan Silvia Whose Engine Sound Was Used for the 240SX in NFS

If you ever played Need for Speed and wondered how Electronic Arts generates the engine sound for each car, someone on reddit has a detailed story on how the whole thing happened for the Nissan 240SX in NFS ProStreet and Undercover.
The Nissan Silvia (S13) owner says the engineers working at EA and developing the game found him at a Formula D event and noticed the cool sound generated by his engine.
“There was an EA sound tech at a Formula D event at Irwindale speedway looking for good-sounding cars to record. Because my car would crackle when you let off the gas, he came up to me in the pits and asked if he could record my car,” the S13 owner explains on reddit.
If you think the whole thing involves advanced technology that’s connected to the car to record the engine sound, this really wasn’t the case for the S13. In fact, the whole thing was completed super-fast, as the S13 was garaged for a short time during qualifying runs.
“Unlike later games when they would dyno the cars to put the engine under load, for mine they had me do revs and quickly let off the gas, followed by a few minutes of holding the motor at different rpms while recording at both the exhaust and intake,” the redditor explains.
We know what you’re thinking. “Jeez, this guy is really lucky, he’s probably rich now after his car was used in Need for Speed.” Well, not quite. The S13 owner explains that he actually didn’t receive any money, but instead received a free copy of Need for Speed Carbon and ProStreet when the games launched.
“Just having my car in the game was cool enough,” he says.
Need for Speed ProStreet was released in 2007, while Undercover launched a year later as its successor. Both have been received with mixed reactions by the gaming community, especially as ProStreet migrated from the open-world racing to track racing, pushing for a completely new approach for the entire franchise.
The sound of the engine, which was eventually used for the 240SX, can be heard in the video below.
