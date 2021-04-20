This Is the Navigation App That Could Make People Give Up on Google Maps

While automakers keep offering pre-loaded navigation systems in their cars, the adoption of apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps has skyrocketed in the last few years. That trend is fueled by the fact that more models come equipped with Android Auto and CarPlay, allowing them to run on the larger screens inside the cabin.
Mapbox, however, is now trying a different approach, as it has launched Dash, a new app-based navigation solution whose purpose is to offer a feature lineup similar to the one in Google Maps.
In other words, it’s a Google Maps-inspired application that’s not aimed at consumers but at carmakers who want to provide their customers with a new-generation navigation experience.
Mapbox Dash has been designed so that carmakers have full control over the app and can customize everything from the user interface to the feature lineup.
But when it comes to capabilities, Dash boasts an impressive array of features. Those include not only the typical navigation support, but also lane guidance, live traffic, speed limit warnings, voice integration, AR navigation, and so much more.
If needed, carmakers can further upgrade it with EV capabilities, such as the location of charging stations and even deeper integration like automation triggered when the battery drops to a certain level.
Since it’s developed as an app-based system, Mapbox Dash is offered to car companies with a subscription model. Still, the biggest benefit is the continuous feature updates delivered on a regular basis. In other words, it’s a navigation system that continues to evolve, so customers themselves would receive new capabilities with OTA updates.
General Motors is the first company to use Mapbox Dash, as the recently announced Maps+ will be based entirely on this new navigation platform to bring a new-generation experience to over 900,000 cars.
The rollout of Maps+ is projected to kick off on April 30 for select Connected Services plans.
