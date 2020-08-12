This Is the Mighty 2020 Combat Wraith, and You Can Have One for $155,000

Ultra-expensive cars we are used to. After all, they have been around for ages, as niche manufacturers have been trying to make the most from the limited number of vehicles they usually sell. For most of us, an ultra-expensive car is one that goes for over $1 million or thereabouts.
But how about motorcycles? What would be an ultra-expensive motorcycle?
Well, that’s hard to say. There have been some that went for over 1 million, but those were one-offs, or sold at auctions. Common sense would tell you then that every series-made two-wheeler that goes above $100 k is certainly an ultra-expensive one.
Such occurrences were rare in the past, but for some reason, bike makers, especially start-ups that deal in electric motorcycles, don’t shy away from asking a fortune for machines that are not even in production yet.
The name Combat Motors might not mean all that much to you. It’s the group that since 2018 has all the rights to make gasoline motorcycles that until that point were sold under the Curtiss name, because Curtiss went the electric vehicle way. And this bike they make, called Wraith, is one of those ultra-expensive ones we talked about.
Combat just opened the order books for the bike made entirely “out of solid billet blocks of military-grade aluminum," and we must say, it’s not cheap: $155,000 is what the price sticker reads, at times triple the price of the other bikes in Combat’s portfolio.
Made in Alabama, the motorcycle comes, aside for the aluminum body and frame, with an 132ci S&S X-Wedge engine good for 145 bhp at 5,100 rpm and 160 ft-lb at 2,000 rpm. With a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), it would be more than a match for a number of supercars out there.
But it’s very expensive, and Combat knows that. To soften the deal, the company announced this week that owners of any other Combat, Curtiss, or Confederate motorcycles could trade the old ones in and receive the full amount that they paid for it, provided they use it to buy a new Wraith.
Problem is, any of the other bikes are much cheaper than this one, so owners would still have to drain their bank accounts some more.
