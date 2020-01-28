This Is the Ice Race-Ready Bentley Continental GT

Not known to many, Bentley has been a presence on the ice for some time. The luxury carmaker is used to taking its cars to Austria, to a place called Zell am See, where since 1937 people have gathered to have motorized fun on the ice. And Bentley is used to having a lot of fun there, as it set Ice Speed Records two times, in 2007 and 2011.
At the beginning of February 2020, the carmaker is going back to Zell am See’s GP Ice Race, hell-bent on writing history with a specially modified Continental GT and, as a first in a very long time, a female driver - Catie Munnings is the woman in charge with driving the Conti during the race’s two events.
The car that will be pitted against its competitors has been kept as close as possible to the production version, but some changes had to be made to comply with safety regulations. And all these changes make it look very much unlike other Continentals.
Looking particularly sporty on the Pirelli Scorpion tires, the Ice Race Continental GT sports unseen hardware that includes three chamber air springs, 48V active anti-roll control system, and iron brakes. Inside, and a bit more visible, are a rear roll cage, on-board fire suppression system, and racing seats and harnesses.
The entire car is wrapped in a livery meant to mimic that of the car that set the production car record at Pikes Peak last year, and adds a few other elements like Lazer high performance lights and a custom exhaust system from Akrapovic.
During the February competition, this souped-up GT will have to prove its worth on a 600 meters frozen track. It will have to race both on its own, and with a skier attached to its back in a display of speed called skijoring.
The car that will be pitted against its competitors has been kept as close as possible to the production version, but some changes had to be made to comply with safety regulations. And all these changes make it look very much unlike other Continentals.
Looking particularly sporty on the Pirelli Scorpion tires, the Ice Race Continental GT sports unseen hardware that includes three chamber air springs, 48V active anti-roll control system, and iron brakes. Inside, and a bit more visible, are a rear roll cage, on-board fire suppression system, and racing seats and harnesses.
The entire car is wrapped in a livery meant to mimic that of the car that set the production car record at Pikes Peak last year, and adds a few other elements like Lazer high performance lights and a custom exhaust system from Akrapovic.
During the February competition, this souped-up GT will have to prove its worth on a 600 meters frozen track. It will have to race both on its own, and with a skier attached to its back in a display of speed called skijoring.