This Is the Four-Cylinder Ferrari You Never Knew Existed

More on this:

1 The Fantastic Racing History of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

2 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Heading to Auction After 48 Years of Single Ownership

3 Very Original 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pinin Farina Needs Immediate TLC

4 Classic Ferrari Police Car Looks Stylish, Used to Fight Crime With V12 Power

5 1962 Ferrari 250 GT 2+2 Spends 7 Years Being Restored, Can Be Had for 445K