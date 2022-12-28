This Is the Difference Between an Alpina B8 and a BMW M8 on the Autobahn

More on this:

1 G-Power Turns the BMW M8 Coupe Into a Supercar Bully

2 BMW M8 Coupe Is a Category 5 Hurricane With 900 Metric Horsepower

3 New BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition Debuts With Fresh Looks, New Logos

4 Five BMW M Cars You Probably Never Heard Of

5 The Story of the Elusive E31 M8 Prototype, a 620-HP, V12-Powered BMW M Legend