This Is the Coolest Car 'The Last of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Ever Drove, a Porsche 356

There are a lot of celebrities out there who collect cars, most of them going for a theme or a similar paintjob for most of their rides. Not the man of the moment, Pedro Pascal.
Pedro Pascal is currently trending after the finale of HBO Max’s hit TV series The Last of Us. But Pascal has been around for a long time and always stars in quality content. Some of his acting credits include The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, and Narcos.
With great power comes great responsibility, goes the famous Spider-Man quote, but it also brings a pretty good paycheck. The Chilean-born actor prides himself on a $10 million net worth as of 2023.
That means he has all the funds he needs to live a life that’s more than comfortable and treat himself to the things he wants. Like cars, for example. Although the actor doesn’t go for quantity but quality, he does have a few vehicles in his collection, with a strong preference for German cars.
SUV, which seems to be the Audi Q4 e-tron.
The Q4 e-tron is the fourth fully electric model in the Audi e-tron series. Customers in the U.S. have two variants to choose from, the 40 e-tron and the 50 e-tron. Both are available in Premium and Premium Plus trims. The 50 e-tron is also offered in the Prestige trim.
The entry-level 40 e-tron Premium starts at $49,800. Meanwhile, the 50 e-tron Prestige starts at $62,900. It's unclear which one the actor chose, but the one he owns also seems to have received aftermarket wheels.
Audi A6.
The sedan comes in two variants, the 45 TFSI and 55 TFSI. Both are available with all-wheel drive. The 45 TFSI Premium has a starting price of $56,900. If you choose the 55 TFSI Prestige trim, you have to spend at least $70,500.
Based on the wheels, the actor seems to have chosen the 55 variant.
The sedan also sports a blacked-out grille, available with the Black optic sport package, adding another $1,800 to the price.
His garage also hosts one of the most popular vehicles for celebrities – the G-Wagen. Versatile and capable on any type of terrain, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 combines comfort, power, and style.
The actor has been often seen braving the traffic behind the wheel of the G-Wagen on his way to the gym. The off-roader is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in only 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
A mighty twin-turbo AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine sits under the hood, good for 577 horsepower (585 ps) and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 isn't the cheapest car he owns. The popular off-roader has a starting price of $179,000, before taxes and options.
This isn’t the only car he owns from the German premium car manufacturer. Besides the G-Wagen, Pedro's garage also includes a white Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
Dodge Challenger SRT.
No collection would be complete without a muscle car, and this is where the Challenger SRT drives in.
A hungry 6.2-liter HEMI V8 sits under the hood of the standard Dodge Challenger SRT, with 485 horsepower (492 ps) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm). Even stronger, the Challenger Hellcat has a power output of 707 horsepower (717 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
If you need even more power, the Redeye Widebody variant is there to help you, with 797 horsepower (808 ps) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque.
It's unclear which one Pascal went for, but we can all agree that any of them is ready to raise hell, just like the zombies in The Last of Us.
The model was the vehicle that started it all. Created by Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche, the son of the marque's founder, the Porsche 356 included four generations. Those were the original (pre-A), the 356 A, the 356 B, and the 356 C. It was in production from 1948 to 1966.
The one Pascal drove was a 1962 Porsche 356 cabriolet from its first series, available between 1948 to 1955. It's unclear whether the actor owns this vintage beauty, but he did drive one on the set of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, where he also destroyed 14 prop cars for a stunt he did himself. It still remains incredibly cool, even if it's not in his garage.
