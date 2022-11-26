This Is the Big Android Auto Change Google Is Hiding in the Latest Update

Beta builds of Android Auto are becoming more and more intriguing, there’s no doubt about it. After getting support for the highly anticipated Coolwalk redesign, the testing builds of Android Auto are now providing early access to a new important change.
As it turns out, Google is working on refreshing the settings menu of Android Auto, and this time, the company wants to align the user interface with the rest of the app and, more importantly, with the rest of its product lineup.
This is why the search giant has turned to Material Design for a facelift of the Android Auto settings screen – note that the redesign is aimed at the configuration menu you see on your mobile device and not at the one on the head unit when Android Auto is running.
The new interface is based on Material Design and comes with the typical elements that are part of Google’s modern design language, including the scrollable headers and the new toggles. Furthermore, there’s also support for a dark mode, so overall, the experience when setting up Android Auto on an Android smartphone now feels a lot more modern and consistent with the rest of the operating system.
The change has reportedly debuted in Android Auto 8.5 but it’s fully functional in the 8.6 beta. This seems to suggest that the production launch of this silent change is just around the corner, though Google hasn’t shared any ETA until now.
One thing is clear though: Google is slowly but surely revamping the experience with Android Auto from one end to the other.
However, what’s making the wait for these new features more frustrating is the complete lack of ETAs, as nobody knows for sure when they should go live for non-beta devices. For what it’s worth, Coolwalk is projected to launch for users worldwide at some point in 2023.
