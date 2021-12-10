This Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in All Its Digital Glory

Ever wondered why Ford chose to apply a thin layer of camouflage to the 2022 Bronco Raptor when the changes are basically in your face? If so, then you’re not alone, and all it takes to unwrap it is a small dose of Photoshop.
Using nothing more than the airbrush, wb.artist20 took the big bad Bronco Raptor prototype, and artificially peeled off its fake skin, giving web surfers an uncamouflaged glimpse of the design, which might very well look identical when the sporty 4x4 debuts in a few months.
Compared to the normal Broncos, the Raptor has a different grille, with the Ford lettering replacing the Bronco. The front bumper looks a bit more off-road ready. Extended fender flares contribute to the mean attitude of this variant, and it rides on black alloys, hugged by the chunky rubber that reportedly has a 37-inch diameter.
Previous teasers of the 2022 Bronco Raptor have also revealed that it sports different taillights, yet since they were actually attached to a prototype, they might not be the final production units. Dual exhaust pipes, R-branded rear differential cover, and upgraded suspension will be part of the package as well.
As you can expect, the Blue Oval chose to keep the powertrain details a secret for now. Nonetheless, it might actually arrive with the same engine that powers the F-150 Raptor, namely a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. In the pickup, the mill is good for 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque, on the condition that you fill the tank with premium gasoline.
This might seem like the obvious choice, yet the rumor mill also speaks about a 3.0-liter V6, with 400 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). So, which one do you think they’ll go for? Our money would be on the 3.5-liter unit, though we’ll have to wait until next year to find out if we’re right.
Compared to the normal Broncos, the Raptor has a different grille, with the Ford lettering replacing the Bronco. The front bumper looks a bit more off-road ready. Extended fender flares contribute to the mean attitude of this variant, and it rides on black alloys, hugged by the chunky rubber that reportedly has a 37-inch diameter.
Previous teasers of the 2022 Bronco Raptor have also revealed that it sports different taillights, yet since they were actually attached to a prototype, they might not be the final production units. Dual exhaust pipes, R-branded rear differential cover, and upgraded suspension will be part of the package as well.
As you can expect, the Blue Oval chose to keep the powertrain details a secret for now. Nonetheless, it might actually arrive with the same engine that powers the F-150 Raptor, namely a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. In the pickup, the mill is good for 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque, on the condition that you fill the tank with premium gasoline.
This might seem like the obvious choice, yet the rumor mill also speaks about a 3.0-liter V6, with 400 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). So, which one do you think they’ll go for? Our money would be on the 3.5-liter unit, though we’ll have to wait until next year to find out if we’re right.