Yacht Island Design teams up with BMT Nigel Gee to create a super-yacht that breaks away from traditional designs and functions. Project Utopia seems to have achieved all that.

This is Project Utopia. Another Out of This World Concept Made for Our World

28 Jun 2020, 13:11 UTC ·
by
In my opinion, this is no longer a yacht. Except, if you count the fact that it can move you across bodies of water. True, it can, but Yacht Island and BMT didn’t want the traditional transport vessel shape. They consider the Utopia a place to live and just be, not a vessel that takes you from one place to another. So it definitely has to have all the comforts of home and then some.

This mega structure is huge. With a length and weight that are both 328 feet (100 meters) - it's a perfect circle from above, after all - it’s the perfect platform upon which to let loose your creativity. The Utopia includes 11 different decks and offers enough space to rival present-day cruise liners. This is all thanks to the non-conformist design.

Don’t ask me how it stays afloat, I wouldn’t have the slightest clue. Something to do with buoyancy and water displacement.

One of the most important questions whenever creating something like this, is how do you protect your guests? Not to worry. The Utopia is able to maintain full climate control by deploying glass canopy panels that help cover and protect the interior decks. And this can all be done no matter where you are or what the weather outside is like.

And just like the Tropical Island Paradise by Yacht Island, the Utopia too comes with deployable decks to allow for activities at sea-level.

Even though it looks like something that wouldn’t be capable of movement, the Utopia can and does move. Each of the four arms of the structure are fitted with azimuth thrusters, allowing it to move in any horizontal direction. And I bet that they are also used to also keep Utopia stable in case of rough tides.

But what about the perks?

As previously mentioned, folks, this thing has 11 decks. Now, all of this space is not pre-determined. Sure, Yacht Island can and will give you some suggestions, but at the end of the day, you choose if you want the casino or not. That’s right! The Utopia has a casino in the plans. Along with a retail district to feed your guests' shopping needs.

Seeing as how the Utopia is designed to offer a habitat feel to your vacation or even life really, you have the possibility to arrange a smorgasbord from a large number of culinary tastes. But not just a plate or two, there is room to bring in whole restaurants. And that’s just what the designs show, an entire neighborhood of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

A full 360-degree observation deck will allow you and your guests to have a view over the waters from a height of 215 feet (65 meters) above sea-level.

Now this isn’t all the Utopia can do, but the rest is mainly up to the owner to choose. What to do with all this space. There is space to put in a tennis court, waterslides and pools. Even a diving platform has room in this thing. How about a paintball field? How about a mini-putt course? A bowling alley, maybe?

The Utopia really does offer what the name implies. Your imagination  (and money) is the only limitation. Oh, here’s a good one. How about a Go-cart circuit?
