This is Project Utopia. Another Out of This World Concept Made for Our World

In my opinion, this is no longer a yacht. Except, if you count the fact that it can move you across bodies of water. True, it can, but Yacht Island and BMT didn’t want the traditional transport vessel shape. They consider the Utopia a place to live and just be, not a vessel that takes you from one place to another. So it definitely has to have all the comforts of home and then some.
This mega structure is huge. With a length and weight that are both 328 feet (100 meters) - it's a perfect circle from above, after all - it’s the perfect platform upon which to let loose your creativity. The Utopia includes 11 different decks and offers enough space to rival present-day cruise liners. This is all thanks to the non-conformist design.
Don’t ask me how it stays afloat, I wouldn’t have the slightest clue. Something to do with buoyancy and water displacement.
And just like the Tropical Island Paradise by Yacht Island, the Utopia too comes with deployable decks to allow for activities at sea-level.
Even though it looks like something that wouldn’t be capable of movement, the Utopia can and does move. Each of the four arms of the structure are fitted with azimuth thrusters, allowing it to move in any horizontal direction. And I bet that they are also used to also keep Utopia stable in case of rough tides.
But what about the perks?
As previously mentioned, folks, this thing has 11 decks. Now, all of this space is not pre-determined. Sure, Yacht Island can and will give you some suggestions, but at the end of the day, you choose if you want the casino or not. That’s right! The Utopia has a casino in the plans. Along with a retail district to feed your guests' shopping needs.
A full 360-degree observation deck will allow you and your guests to have a view over the waters from a height of 215 feet (65 meters) above sea-level.
Now this isn’t all the Utopia can do, but the rest is mainly up to the owner to choose. What to do with all this space. There is space to put in a tennis court, waterslides and pools. Even a diving platform has room in this thing. How about a paintball field? How about a mini-putt course? A bowling alley, maybe?
The Utopia really does offer what the name implies. Your imagination (and money) is the only limitation. Oh, here’s a good one. How about a Go-cart circuit?
