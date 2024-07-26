This Is Owlet One, the World's First e-Bike With an Adjustable Wheelbase

There are e-bikes, and then there's the Owlet. According to maker Owlet, the Owlet One is the one to choose if you're "craving for style in every aspect of your life" because a cookie-cutter e-bike simply won't do.
These past few years, electric bikes and electric two-wheelers, be their motorcycles or scooters, have become fixtures on city streets. Hailed as greener, funner, and more efficient alternatives for the city commute, electric two-wheelers pack in a lot of appeal for the modern city dweller, regardless of age, needs, or taste.
But Owlet takes exception to the consensus that we're being spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a motor-assisted two-wheeler. Apparently, we didn't have yet a two-wheeler with bold styling, maximized versatility, high power, and most importantly of all, an adjustable wheelbase. We will soon, with the Owlet One, which is now taking pre-orders to move forward to a limited 100-unit production run.
As of this writing, only 35 units are still available for reservation, which seems like a good indication that we'll be seeing Owlet One e-bikes out there on city streets. If this is the future of e-bikes, it comes with a particular aesthetic and configuration that will limit its functionality. But that's the whole point of it.
The Owlet One gets power from a 750W direct hub motor that peaks at 3,000W and delivers 180 Nm (142 lb-ft) of torque and a maximum speed of 30 mph (48 kph). It has no pedals so the rider relies solely on the throttle to move around, with Owlet proudly declaring that the decision to remove the pedals was inspired by everyday reality: in traffic, riders rely solely on motor to move around.
So, the Owlet One gets fold-in footpegs instead. The spec means more than just extra convenience, taking the Owlet One into the category of electric motorcycles, which entails a different set of regulations of its own. However, Owlet enables riders to experience the One as a Class 2 e-bike, by offering three riding modes that limit the maximum power: 15 mph (24 kph), 20 mph (32 kph), and 30 mph (48 kph), respectively.
Owlet doesn't show how the battery can be taken out of its casing, but this much is clear: hauling the One up the stairs for charging isn't really an option. The whole bike tips the scales at 86 lbs (30 kg).
The list of features also includes a bright "angel eyes" LED headlight, a taillight with integrated braking and turning lights, a small display with button controls on the left-hand handlebar, and a spring-loaded seat with a low height for maximum accessibility.
As impressive as all this might be, the highlight of the Owlet One is its adjustable wheelbase, offering two riding modes depending on preference and the occasion.
The frame measures between 58 and 63 inches (147 and 160 cm) in length, offering either a chopper or a sportbike feel. Again, Owlet doesn't show how the transition from one mode to another happens, but based on photos alone, it seems like some tools might come in handy for it. This is no snap-and-go transition.
"We are the pioneers, the dreamers, and the visionaries – unleashing the power of innovation to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary," Owlet says. "We reinvent the bike. We break barriers. We infuse everyday moments with excitement and vitality. Through our work, we seek to inspire, evoke, and provoke."
Big words for a small startup – and bigger still if you take into account that the Owlet One doesn't have as much as an estimated production-start date, much less concrete details about production except for the note that the e-bike is engineered and will be "assembled in California."
But Owlet takes exception to the consensus that we're being spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a motor-assisted two-wheeler. Apparently, we didn't have yet a two-wheeler with bold styling, maximized versatility, high power, and most importantly of all, an adjustable wheelbase. We will soon, with the Owlet One, which is now taking pre-orders to move forward to a limited 100-unit production run.
As of this writing, only 35 units are still available for reservation, which seems like a good indication that we'll be seeing Owlet One e-bikes out there on city streets. If this is the future of e-bikes, it comes with a particular aesthetic and configuration that will limit its functionality. But that's the whole point of it.
The Owlet One is an electric two-wheeler that walks the fine line between electric bicycles, electric mopeds, and e-scooters. It's not designed for purist cyclists who might be willing to compromise a bit and try pedal assistance for smoother commutes. It's made for those who want speed and rapid acceleration, the feel of a sportsbike, and ultimate comfort – and style.
The Owlet One gets power from a 750W direct hub motor that peaks at 3,000W and delivers 180 Nm (142 lb-ft) of torque and a maximum speed of 30 mph (48 kph). It has no pedals so the rider relies solely on the throttle to move around, with Owlet proudly declaring that the decision to remove the pedals was inspired by everyday reality: in traffic, riders rely solely on motor to move around.
So, the Owlet One gets fold-in footpegs instead. The spec means more than just extra convenience, taking the Owlet One into the category of electric motorcycles, which entails a different set of regulations of its own. However, Owlet enables riders to experience the One as a Class 2 e-bike, by offering three riding modes that limit the maximum power: 15 mph (24 kph), 20 mph (32 kph), and 30 mph (48 kph), respectively.
Made of aviation-grade aluminum, the Owlet One hides the massive 1,500-Wh 56 V/30 Ah battery made of LG cells in the top tube. The battery is removable for charging and good for an estimated 40 to 60 miles (64 to 80.5 km) on a single charge, depending on the rider's weight and preference for maximum speed.
Owlet doesn't show how the battery can be taken out of its casing, but this much is clear: hauling the One up the stairs for charging isn't really an option. The whole bike tips the scales at 86 lbs (30 kg).
The list of features also includes a bright "angel eyes" LED headlight, a taillight with integrated braking and turning lights, a small display with button controls on the left-hand handlebar, and a spring-loaded seat with a low height for maximum accessibility.
In the front, the One has a 3.5-inch travel front fork with air damping, while the 20-inch fat tires further help with providing a cushy, comfortable ride wherever you might take it. Shimano hydraulic disc braking and the possibility to add GPS tracking for extra peace of mind complete the list of features.
As impressive as all this might be, the highlight of the Owlet One is its adjustable wheelbase, offering two riding modes depending on preference and the occasion.
The frame measures between 58 and 63 inches (147 and 160 cm) in length, offering either a chopper or a sportbike feel. Again, Owlet doesn't show how the transition from one mode to another happens, but based on photos alone, it seems like some tools might come in handy for it. This is no snap-and-go transition.
Owlet also says that the bike folds partially to 44 inches (112 cm) in length but fails to provide specifics. This allows the rider to carry it into an elevator or fit it inside the cargo space of an SUV for easy transport.
"We are the pioneers, the dreamers, and the visionaries – unleashing the power of innovation to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary," Owlet says. "We reinvent the bike. We break barriers. We infuse everyday moments with excitement and vitality. Through our work, we seek to inspire, evoke, and provoke."
Big words for a small startup – and bigger still if you take into account that the Owlet One doesn't have as much as an estimated production-start date, much less concrete details about production except for the note that the e-bike is engineered and will be "assembled in California."
The silver lining here is that Owlet has been offering test rides to influencers and potential customers since earlier this year, and the reviews are glowing. So here's one to keep an eye out for, if this is the kind of e-bike you favor for fun or the daily commute.