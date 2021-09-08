This Is One Tasty and Modded 1966 BMW 2000TI 5-Speed Race Car

3 The Car Jeremy Clarkson Regrets Selling the Most Is His BMW 3.0 CSL

In a 1967 test Road & Track called the BMW 2000 sedan "the best performing 2-liter sedan in today's market and the best handling - and best riding - as well.” The BMW ‘New Class’ models would ultimately lead to the fantastic BMW 3.0 CS , and the 2000 line of sedans and coupes were produced between 1962 and 1977. In fact it may have well been the 2000 line which was responsible for pulling BMW back from the brink of insolvency. 9 photos kW (121 hp) engine from the 2000 CS and fed by a pair of twin Solex PHH side-draft carbs.



This 1966 BMW 2000TI came to its current owner in 1996 and then converted to the race machine you see here. At one point it competed in the Monterey Historic Races and later at Sonoma Raceway. The car underwent a mechanical restoration in 2017 and features an M10B20 inline-four which was bored out to an unknown displacement. Joined up with a Getrag five-speed manual transmission, the racer also includes the addition of a 4.10:1 limited-slip differential pulled from a 1971



Once factory finished in blue, the body was repainted white and 14″ steel wheels were mounted with 205/60 Yokohama A-008R tires. The interior now features low-back bucket seats. A fire extinguisher - which will need to be recharged to - makes it race-ready. You direct it around the track with an aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel and know how fast you’re traveling via a factory 120mph speedometer. A VDO oil pressure and coolant temperature gauges are fitted as well. The five-digit odometer shows approximately 350 miles, but be aware that the total mileage of this 2000TI is unknown.



The M10B20 inline-four was installed in the 1990s and the battery was replaced and moved to the trunk in 2017. The sale of this 2000TI racer comes with factory books, maintenance logbooks, photos from its racing career, an official period brochure - and amazingly - a spare M10 engine.



