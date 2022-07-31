autoevolution
This Is One of the Ways in Which Artificial Intelligence Will Help the Logistics Industry

Continental's Smart Mobility is one of those laboratories of visions and ideas, the place where problems find their solutions, and efficiency makes its way into the world. In this laboratory, Continental developed an AI-based solution for the management of cargo transportation, using the two buddies, the smartphone and cloud.
By definition, 'efficiency' revolves around the idea of managing all available resources in order to maximize the results obtained. In other words, it means having the ability to 'squeeze' all the assets you have at your disposal (meaning mostly time and money), in an organized and intuitive way, thus obtaining the highest success rate for your business. Continental managed to do this with called 'Trailer Capacity Assessment', using artificial intelligence to solve the problem of what people miss.

The main use of this application is that it provides details about the space available to be loaded, updated in real-time, so that more transport requests are taken over.

How is this possible? One photo away! After loading the goods into the trailer, the driver simply takes a picture of the entire space with a smartphone, which he then sends to the cloud handled by Continental. Once uploaded with details, the AI algorithm calculates in seconds the available cargo space, information that immediately arrives in the dispatch software.

It is basically a way of communication between the trailer and the fleet manager, the latter being able to use the data received from the intelligent tachograph to optimize requests and services provided by the company. The prototype was in the testing phase for two years, and will be improved as it receives feedback from direct use.

"The logistics industry is currently facing major challenges. More and more freight has to be transported with fewer and fewer drivers. Our solution not only supports fleet managers in optimally utilizing their transport capacities to make their fleets more efficient. It also saves fuel and reduces carbon emissions, actively contributing to greater sustainability in logistics.”, says Dr. Ismail Dagli, Head of the Smart Mobility business area at Continental.

