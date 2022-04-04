This Is Not the Saab You Know, It Can Shoot Down Drones From Almost Anywhere

One of the things the still-raging war in Ukraine has taught us is that the military hardware we’re used to, especially ground-based machines like tanks and troop carriers, are utterly useless when no anti-air support is around, and the skies are filled with drones, loitering munitions, and other types of aerial threats that were not so common a few years back.
Obviously, even these relatively new types of aerial combat machines will eventually meet their match, and defense companies all over the world are already hard at work improving existing or coming up with new air defense systems.
The Swedes from Saab are part of that select group, and last week announced the arrival of something called MSHORAD. That’s short for Mobile Short Range Air Defence System, and it is a package that comprises a vehicle, the RBS 70 NG unjammable missile system, and the Giraffe 1X 3D radar.
According to Saab, the combo can be mounted on a wide range of vehicle types, but could just as easily be deployed on the roofs of buildings. Obviously, having it fitted on a vehicle helps a lot, especially when it comes to evading enemy fire once the anti-aircraft system is spotted.
The system can take on both traditional flying threats, like helicopters and fighter jets, but also armed UAV’s and loitering munitions. The radar can see in all directions for a distance of up to 75 km (47 miles) and can shoot down the target, once detected, with equal precision during the day and at night.
For the purposes of testing, Saab mounted the system on a Czech-made SVOS Mars vehicle, and put it through its paces for the past year or so. By the end of this year, it seems, we’re also to see a live-fire demonstration of the MSHORAD in action.
