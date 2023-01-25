Check Out Lando Norris' Very Own McLaren Artura, Which He Himself Designed

When you collaborate with a brand, you get to enjoy a lot of its products before other people can get their hands on them. And, if you’re driving for a famous Formula 1 team, like Lando Norris does, you might get the chance to buy a hybrid sports car like the Artura sooner than everyone else.
The British car manufacturer McLaren announced the hybrid-powered Artura model in November 2020. It went into production in 2021 and now, one of the McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris, got the chance to design his own hybrid supercar at the McLaren Technology Center on the online configurator.
The Artura is available in four trims, Standard, Performance, Techlux, and Vision. And after flirting with the Performance trim ("I'm a performance guy, so..."), he did go for the Vision, which is "avantgarde and sporty," with lighter hues of Extended Nappa Leather combined with Alcantara, and simple, bright accents.
Initially, he wanted to go with a yellow exterior to reflect his bright and colorful personality, but decided he liked the blue better. The shade is called Aurora Blue and that is exactly what Lando Norris chose. Norris went for the ten-spoke super-lightweight Dynamo Forged Alloy Wheels in Gloss Black with contrasting yellow calipers, despite wanting them blue at first.
He also picked the carbon fiber interior pack, with Dove Grey and Jet Black upholstery with light yellow accents. He chose even more carbon fiber accents for the exterior, and for entertainment, he added the Bowers and Wilkins audio system.
The 23-year-old racing driver didn't reveal which seat type, seat belt, and steering wheel he opted for, but most likely, he ticked the box for the Jet Black options with the Clubsport Seats.
As mentioned, the Artura is a hybrid, taking power from a 3.0-liter V6 instead of the usual V8 engine, which delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps). But there's also a small electric motor working alongside the V6, adding another 94 horsepower for a total output of 671 horsepower (680 ps).
The British brand claims the Artura can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). The hybrid supercar has an all-electric EPA driving range of 11 miles (18 km), given by a 7.4-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. And if you’re wondering about the price, this one starts at $229,500.
In case you’re not an avid car fan and you’re wondering where you might have seen this one before, we’ve got you. The McLaren Artura was a product placement in one of Netflix’s hit shows, Emily in Paris. The lead character, Emily, had to create the perfect event to promote the sports car in the sixth episode of the show, “Ex-en-Provence” and got to chance to drive in it on her way back to Paris. Naturally, Lando Norris didn’t hear about the Artura from the drama show. Or did he?
McLaren Automotive posted the video just one day after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz posted his recently delivered Ferrari 812 Competizione. Lando Norris' configuration is available on the front page of the Artura configurator, but, at the time of press, it requires a unique code to continue speccing it. But you can check it out in the video below and in our gallery, since it might take a while before we see the British driver behind the wheel of this hybrid sports car.
The Artura is available in four trims, Standard, Performance, Techlux, and Vision. And after flirting with the Performance trim ("I'm a performance guy, so..."), he did go for the Vision, which is "avantgarde and sporty," with lighter hues of Extended Nappa Leather combined with Alcantara, and simple, bright accents.
Initially, he wanted to go with a yellow exterior to reflect his bright and colorful personality, but decided he liked the blue better. The shade is called Aurora Blue and that is exactly what Lando Norris chose. Norris went for the ten-spoke super-lightweight Dynamo Forged Alloy Wheels in Gloss Black with contrasting yellow calipers, despite wanting them blue at first.
He also picked the carbon fiber interior pack, with Dove Grey and Jet Black upholstery with light yellow accents. He chose even more carbon fiber accents for the exterior, and for entertainment, he added the Bowers and Wilkins audio system.
The 23-year-old racing driver didn't reveal which seat type, seat belt, and steering wheel he opted for, but most likely, he ticked the box for the Jet Black options with the Clubsport Seats.
As mentioned, the Artura is a hybrid, taking power from a 3.0-liter V6 instead of the usual V8 engine, which delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps). But there's also a small electric motor working alongside the V6, adding another 94 horsepower for a total output of 671 horsepower (680 ps).
The British brand claims the Artura can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). The hybrid supercar has an all-electric EPA driving range of 11 miles (18 km), given by a 7.4-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. And if you’re wondering about the price, this one starts at $229,500.
In case you’re not an avid car fan and you’re wondering where you might have seen this one before, we’ve got you. The McLaren Artura was a product placement in one of Netflix’s hit shows, Emily in Paris. The lead character, Emily, had to create the perfect event to promote the sports car in the sixth episode of the show, “Ex-en-Provence” and got to chance to drive in it on her way back to Paris. Naturally, Lando Norris didn’t hear about the Artura from the drama show. Or did he?
McLaren Automotive posted the video just one day after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz posted his recently delivered Ferrari 812 Competizione. Lando Norris' configuration is available on the front page of the Artura configurator, but, at the time of press, it requires a unique code to continue speccing it. But you can check it out in the video below and in our gallery, since it might take a while before we see the British driver behind the wheel of this hybrid sports car.