This Is How You Set a Great Time at Laguna Seca in a Tesla Model S Plaid

Just a few days ago, Randy Pobst set an excellent time at the Laguna Seca racetrack behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S Plaid modified by Unplugged Performance. The vehicle has been fitted with a roll cage and comes with a racing wheel instead of a yoke. Now, we can see how he did it.
Randy Pobst clocked 1:28.213 at the Laguna Seca racetrack, which is better than his results in the 991 generation of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, as well as his time in the Mk V Dodge Viper ACR. Specifically, he bested top-ten lap time in the 911 by ten-tenths of a second, while his Viper ACR time at the same track was bested by four-tenths of a second. The latter time was the tenth-fastest time on Laguna Seca according to the official FastestLaps list. Naturally, it was the fastest time for an EV at Laguna Seca.
Pobst managed to beat Tesla's internal testing by more than a second from their best result, but this may be due to Pobst's experience behind the wheel of the Model S Plaid, as well as his experience in racing and on Laguna Seca.
We must note that the Tesla Model S Plaid by Unplugged Performance is far from stock. The vehicle comes with Bilstein semi-active Skyhook dampers, billet adjustable upper front control arms, adjustable rear camber arms, a three-way adjustable rear stabilizer bar, 19-inch forged wheels with Yokohama tires, a carbon bucket seat, a custom brake master cylinder brace, and many more mods, including one-off aero improvements.
Including the driver, the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid weighs 4,850 lbs. (2,200 kg) and can reach 251 km/h (156 mph). Just a month ago, Pobst won the Exhibition class of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Race, so his experience behind the wheel of this model is unparalleled. Tesla should consider him for upcoming Nürburgring Nordschleife runs, as he might get the American marque's much-expected record for four-door sedans.
