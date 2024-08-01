This Is How the Ford Mustang Mach-E Becomes Quicker for $1,000

You can make your Ford Mustang Mach-E GT quicker if you are willing to pay almost $1,000. Ford offers a performance upgrade, which enhances torque and reduces the acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph.
The upgrade brings 100 pound-feet (135 Newton meters) of torque but does not interfere with the horsepower. However, the torque boost is enough to make the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. The upgrade can be acquired either at the time of the purchase or after.
When it rolls off the production line, the Mustang Mach-E GT is powered by two electric motors, which pump out 480 horsepower (487 metric horsepower) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton meters) of torque through a single-speed transmission.
Those are enough to make the EV accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and max out at 124 mph (200 kph). Not many of those figures change with the performance upgrade that brings the extra torque. But the mods are impressive.
The extra oomph makes the Mustang Mach-E GT flash from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than stock. It also makes it capable of running the quarter mile 0.8 seconds quicker from 12.6 to 11.8 at 114 mph (183 kph).
It is, however, a one-time option. Mustang Mach-E GT owners won't get 300 pound-feet (407 Newton meters) if they pay almost $3,000. Potential customers have to keep in mind that the Ford starts at $54,995, while the Tesla kicks off at $52,490.
Chet Dhruna, General Manager of Integrated Services at Ford, explains how customers can get the enhancement. They can purchase and enable it via the FordPass app. The change focuses on the powertrain thermal modeling and control algorithms to make the car faster.
For instance, the owners of the EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan and SUV have to pay $60 per month or $600 per year if they want their cars to go from 288 to 348 horsepower and be 0.9 and 1.0 seconds quicker at the 0 to 60 mph acceleration time, respectively. There is also a vehicle lifetime option, and that costs $1,950.
Those who drive an EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan or SUV with 355 horsepower will have to pay $90 per month, $900 per year, or $2,950 for the whole lifetime of the vehicle if they want to have 80 horsepower more.
The change makes the Mach-E GT quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance, which needs 11.8 seconds for the quarter mile at 115.6 mph (186 kph) and 3.4 for the acceleration from 0 to 60.
Mercedes was the first automaker to offer extra oomph for extra moneyWhat Ford offers right now for the Mustang Mach-E GT is not new. Mercedes was the first to come up with an over-the-air performance upgrade for extra money for its EQ lineup.
