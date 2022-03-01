This Is How the First All Electric Jeep Will Look Like, Name Is Yet to Be Revealed

Jeep has officially revealed two images of the brand's first battery-electric production vehicle, which will be launched in early 2023. The first fully-electric Jeep was mentioned in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation.
During the presentation, Carlos Tavares, the Chief Executive Officer of the Stellantis conglomerate, which also includes the Jeep brand, has confirmed that the battery-electric Jeep is the next step of the brand's vision of Zero Emission Freedom. The latter was also mentioned last week, when Jeep confirmed its presence at the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari.
At the time, Jeep published two teaser images of future concept vehicles. One of them was shaped like a pickup truck, while the other was a blue vehicle that is expected to be based on the 2022 Grand Cherokee. Those images are not related to this new vehicle, the first all-electric Jeep.
As you can observe, the first fully electric Jeep model presented today is painted yellow, and it is one of many concept vehicles planned to be revealed by the American brand in the coming months. It is believed that the upcoming Jeep EV will share underpinnings with vehicles like the Opel Mokka-e and other models from Stellantis.
Brand representatives have not announced if this vehicle, yet to be named, will be shown in April in Moab, but they have confirmed that more information on the matter will be released in the coming months. Sadly, that is not much to go by, as the vehicle is meant to be revealed in early 2023.
It is worth noting that Carlos Tavares announced that half of all the vehicles sold by Stellantis in the U.S. will be all-electric by 2030, while all of the vehicles sold by the industrial conglomerate in Europe will be electric by that year.
Moreover, the conglomerate wants to have a 50% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030 when compared to the levels of 2021, as well as become net-zero when carbon emissions are concerned by 2038.
As a group, Stellantis plans to have over 75 battery-electric vehicles modes in its portfolio in the years to come, and targets annual sales of over five million EVs by 2030.
The all-electric Jeep model will be succeeded by the first all-electric pick-up truck from Ram, the 1500 BEV. Starting with the year 2025, the Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia, and Maserati brands will only launch electric vehicles, while all will stop selling ICE vehicles in Europe by 2030.
