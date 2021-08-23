This Is How the Defender 130 Will Probably Look Like According to Digital Designer

5 Land Rover Defender Expedition Vehicle Lives Up to the Name in Arctic Rendering

Last week, we got the chance to see the first spy shots of the upcoming Land Rover 130 . Now, get to see the 130 without camouflage, thanks to two careful renders. This way, our imagination can take a break from removing camouflage off prototypes and let us focus on whether this version of the Defender is ugly or not. 33 photos



Almost all carmakers do the same thing with reusing names or model versions, so nobody should care anymore that the 110 version of the Defender does not have a



Now let us get back to the render made by Nikita. The artist opted for a classic shade of green for this render, mated with a white roof and silver rims. The front end has not been changed, as it does not appear that Land Rover has modified it in any way with the arrival of the longer model. The rear of the defender is also unmodified if we look at it straight behind, but a step to the left or to the right, and we get to see the third row of side windows, the C and D pillars, and the extended rear quarter panel.



The D7x-platformed model will get its extended version launched in late 2022, and it is expected to feature all the engines offered in the current Defender range

