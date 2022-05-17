This Is How Much the 2023 Nissan Z Costs in Canada, You May Want to Get Yours From There

Besides releasing the official pricing information for the 2023 Z sports car in the United States yesterday, Nissan has done the same for Canada too.
The model is offered in the same trim levels north of the border, namely the Z Sport, Z Performance, and limited edition Z Proto Spec, with a standard six-speed manual transmission, or an optional nine-speed automatic across the range.
Pricing for the base variant kicks off at CA$46,498, before the CA$1,950 (US$1,510) destination and handling, which equals to US$36,017. This is for the version equipped with a stick shift, as getting the automatic one will bump the price by CA$1,500 (US$1,162).
Choosing the mid-spec model, on the other hand, will set you back at least CA$58,498 (US$45,313) for the six-speed manual, or CA$59,998 (US$46,475) for the nine-speed auto, again excluding the destination charge. Last but not least, the Z Proto Spec is a CA$64,248 (US$49,767) affair with three pedals, and CA$1,500 (US$1,162) more expensive with two.
By comparison, the 2023 Nissan Z kicks off at US$39,990 in our market, excluding the US$1,025 destination charge. The Z Performance is offered from US$49,990, and the Z Proto Spec, otherwise limited to 240 examples in the United States, has a suggested retail price of US$52,990.
No matter which version you go for, all of them pack the same engine, namely a 3.0-liter V6, with twin turbocharging. The mill pushes out 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque across the range, directed to the road via a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox, depending on the model chosen. Speaking of this, customers will also enjoy things such as the standard 8-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch TFT, and a generous range of safety gizmos.
The first units of the 2023 Nissan Z will start arriving at dealers in Canada and the United States this summer.
