autoevolution
 

This Is How It Feels to Ride in a Driverless Waymo Car

5 Nov 2019, 12:15 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Technology
Waymo has been working on its driverless cars for years and, despite several lags with the initial estimates, it seems to have made real progress in terms of testing them on the street, in real-life scenarios.
6 photos
Waymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Its Early Rider testing program is now underway in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb, Arizona. Waymo wouldn’t say how many members it includes or how many of them have enjoyed fully driverless rides, but it will say this: the members can request a driverless ride and one will be provided to them if one is available nearby.

The cars, Chrysler Pacifica minivans, are meant to be part of a ride-sharing service, where users can hail rides by means of the Waymo app. This is the ride-share service that Waymo initially promised to the public by the end of 2018, and which is still in closed testing phase. TechCrunch reporter Ed Niedermeyer is the first reporter to try out the technology now being used in this phase of the program.

Niedermeyer notes the “brief human touch” of having an operator address him directly at the beginning of the ride, to inform him that he can always ask for help or stop the ride if he’s uncomfortable. He barely has time for that: the 10-minute ride from a park to a coffee shop is uneventful and quick, with the car reaching speeds of 45 mph and handling itself almost as if there was a human operator at the wheel.

There is something unsettling about not seeing a driver in the driver’s seat, though, Niedermeyer concedes. “The sensation is akin to one of those dreams where everything is the picture of normalcy except for that one detail – the clock with a human face or the cat dressed in boots and walking with a cane,” he says.

Yet, had he not been paying attention to traffic and the way the computer operated the car, he would not have noticed the tell-tale signs that revealed the lack of a human driver. Waymo may have taken a lot of time to bring driverless cars to reality, but it seems to have done a great job at it. So far.

“There were moments where the self-driving system’s driving impressed, like the way it caught an unprotected left turn just as the traffic signal turned yellow or how its acceleration matched surrounding traffic. The vehicle seemed to even have mastered the more human-like driving skill of crawling forward at a stop sign to signal its intent,” Niedermeyer says.

“Only a few typical quirks, like moments of overly cautious traffic spacing and overactive path planning, betrayed the fact that a computer was in control.”

The amazing experience aside, Waymo is still a long way from bringing the ride-sharing driverless service to the public, and its reluctance to offer more specific data on it hints to that. Or maybe Waymo is just overly cautious, not wanting to spoil a good thing before it’s certain of it.

waymo driverless car Chrysler Pacifica technology autonomous car Phoenix
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting AgencyStranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or NotBMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight DecadesHow the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight Decades
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future V8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970sV8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970s
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Dethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its GunsDethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its Guns
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day