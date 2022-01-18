This Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Flies in One of His Two Gulfstream Private Jets

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo, also known as CR7, became the first soccer player to appear on Forbes’ billionaires’ list. As of late 2021, he surpassed $1 billion in career earnings, and has a net worth of $500 million. This allows him to have everything he wants. Which includes one of the most expensive celebrity car collections, and not just one, but two private jets.
Currently on Manchester United’s payroll, Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a Gulfstream G200 for $25 million in 2015, when he was still playing for Real Madrid, so he could travel across Europe at high speed.
The superstar soccer player didn’t want to spend much time traveling, so he chose this jet. It has a cruise speed of 560 miles per hour (901 kph), thanks to its twin engines, each offering 6,040 pounds of thrust. Its seating configuration can be adjusted to allow up to ten passengers, and two crew members.
According to Aviapages, the Gulfstream G200, with registration number EC-KBC, has a width of 2.19 m and a length of 7.44 m. Ronaldo opted for a divan with three seats which turns into a bed, eight other seats, and of course, a lavatory. The aircraft was produced in 2006, and he had it refurbished in 2019.
The Portuguese star rarely flaunts his wealth on social media, but every once in a while, he gives us a glimpse of the good life. Most often, he shares pictures from his private jets, in which he flies with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, their children, and even their Sphinx cat, Pepe. Here’s a quick fact about his $3,500 cat: in 2021, after being hit by a car, Ronaldo sent it to an animal hospital in Spain in one of his private jets.
Most recently, on January 17, he traveled to Zurich, Switzerland with Rodriguez and his oldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who joined him to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 gala, where he received a special award. Rodriguez shared a couple of pictures on board with the two, captioning it “My kings.”
The other private jet Ronaldo reportedly owns is more expensive, a $64.5 million Gulfstream G650. Slightly bigger than the other one, the G650 can carry up to 18 passengers, and has a range of up to 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km). It’s also faster, with a high-speed cruise of up to 594 mph (956 kph).
It’s also advertised as one of the quietest airplanes in the industry, and it can have up to four living areas, where you can work, relax, dine or sleep. Onboard, it has sixteen panoramic windows, single seats, as well as divans that convert into beds for more comfort when traveling. Other names in the industry who own a Gulfstream G650 are Floyd Mayweather, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, or Oprah Winfrey.
It’s also good to note that, when he travels home, Ronaldo hears the pilot say his name when touching down at the Madeira Airport, now officially named Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport. Guess not many of us will ever get to experience that...
