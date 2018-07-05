This Is How Audi's Virtual Mirrors Work in the e-tron quattro

Almost every high-end concept car has cameras instead of door mirrors. But no mainstream model has dared offer such a feature... until the Audi e-tron quattro.
The system was officially announced as early as 2015 when the preview version of the e-tron SUV came out. A video from Auditography finally gives us the first opportunity to see the screens in action.
But before we talk about it, let's get one thing clear: this feature won't be standard. In fact, unless we're mistaken, it's illegal to offer it in the States. Also, the VW XL1 had rearview cameras as well, but we wouldn't call that a production car.
Getting back to the delicious footage at hand, this shows how the screens are controlled using familiar swipe gestures. There's one 7-inch display on either door, nicely integrated with the design of the handle. People are saying that the geometric shape will create blind spots. But the last time we checked, there are plenty of regular mirrors that have the same problem. There's early adopters, and then there's everybody else. You know they said iPhones were pointless at first? Well, maybe this is the next big thing in car design.
Audi shows how you can zoom in and out, so objects in the mirror really will appear bigger or smaller than they are. In many other ways, the interior is identical to that of the Q8, covered in black and aluminum finishes. However, the shape of the gear shifter has been revised.
The e-tron has been testing for several years and is scheduled to debut this year. Audi has even confirmed a two-motor layout and 95-kWh lithium-ion battery, so we believe we are weeks away from seeing the camouflage come off. If you're an X6 fan, you might want to hold off until the e-tron Sportback debuts next year.
