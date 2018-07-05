autoevolution
 

This Is How Audi's Virtual Mirrors Work in the e-tron quattro

5 Jul 2018, 20:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Almost every high-end concept car has cameras instead of door mirrors. But no mainstream model has dared offer such a feature... until the Audi e-tron quattro.
64 photos
2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUV
The system was officially announced as early as 2015 when the preview version of the e-tron SUV came out. A video from Auditography finally gives us the first opportunity to see the screens in action.

But before we talk about it, let's get one thing clear: this feature won't be standard. In fact, unless we're mistaken, it's illegal to offer it in the States. Also, the VW XL1 had rearview cameras as well, but we wouldn't call that a production car.

Getting back to the delicious footage at hand, this shows how the screens are controlled using familiar swipe gestures. There's one 7-inch display on either door, nicely integrated with the design of the handle. People are saying that the geometric shape will create blind spots. But the last time we checked, there are plenty of regular mirrors that have the same problem. There's early adopters, and then there's everybody else. You know they said iPhones were pointless at first? Well, maybe this is the next big thing in car design.

Audi shows how you can zoom in and out, so objects in the mirror really will appear bigger or smaller than they are. In many other ways, the interior is identical to that of the Q8, covered in black and aluminum finishes. However, the shape of the gear shifter has been revised.

The e-tron has been testing for several years and is scheduled to debut this year. Audi has even confirmed a two-motor layout and 95-kWh lithium-ion battery, so we believe we are weeks away from seeing the camouflage come off. If you're an X6 fan, you might want to hold off until the e-tron Sportback debuts next year.

2019 Audi e-tron Audi virtual mirrors e-tron quattro electric SUV
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 