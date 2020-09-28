This Is How 408 Porsche Horsepower Looked Like in 1996

It must be quite the feeling to own and drive the fastest, most powerful, and good looking cars in production. That’s true for any generation of humans since cars came to be, but only a handful of carmakers can brag about being able to deliver these objects of desire.
Porsche has always been part of that select group. Ever since the launch of the 356, its first true production vehicle, the German carmaker was propelled to the top of the list for many buyers. Sure, it did fail from time to time with subsequent models, but Porsche seems to be generally nailing any plan it sets into motion.
The 911, one of the most famous car nameplates on the planet, has been around for close to six decades, and each generation seems to be even more special than the ones before it. The new models are always incredible feats of engineering, but so are the older ones, and that’s why old Porsches almost always sell for big bucks.
The 993 Turbo shown in the gallery above is a throwback to the 911 family of the 1990s. To be more precise, it comes from 1996 as one of the about 1,300 to have been made specifically for the American market, and looks just as stunning as it did back when it was new.
Packing the massive 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, the 993 has a power rating of 408 hp, controlled through a 6-speed manual transmission. That’s enough of a troop to have made the car a champion of its time, but also an apparition to be dreaded on the roads today.
Having spent a good portion of its life in California (16 years under the sun of The Golden State), the car is now selling with quite a number of miles on it (close to 43,000 miles/69,000 km), but in great shape.
We’re not told for how much it goes, but you can find all the details you need on it by following this link.
The 911, one of the most famous car nameplates on the planet, has been around for close to six decades, and each generation seems to be even more special than the ones before it. The new models are always incredible feats of engineering, but so are the older ones, and that’s why old Porsches almost always sell for big bucks.
The 993 Turbo shown in the gallery above is a throwback to the 911 family of the 1990s. To be more precise, it comes from 1996 as one of the about 1,300 to have been made specifically for the American market, and looks just as stunning as it did back when it was new.
Packing the massive 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, the 993 has a power rating of 408 hp, controlled through a 6-speed manual transmission. That’s enough of a troop to have made the car a champion of its time, but also an apparition to be dreaded on the roads today.
Having spent a good portion of its life in California (16 years under the sun of The Golden State), the car is now selling with quite a number of miles on it (close to 43,000 miles/69,000 km), but in great shape.
We’re not told for how much it goes, but you can find all the details you need on it by following this link.